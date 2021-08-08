Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first season of The Great. When The Great first landed on Channel 4 earlier this year, it didn’t take long for viewers to fall head over heels in love with the outrageous, anti-historical drama. The Hulu original, which describes itself as the “occasionally true story” of Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler Catherine the Great, was met with heaps of praise on Twitter for its outlandish and satirical approach to history.

And now, nearly seven months later, and despite the fact that the show was initially sold as a limited series, viewers are being treated to more The Great – this time, in the form of an action-packed trailer for season two.

You may also like The Great: everything you need to know about Channel 4’s must-watch TV series

That’s right: the show is back. And by the looks of things, the show’s second season is set to be just as raucous and in-your-face as the first. Sharing a photo of herself and fellow co-star Nicholas Hoult on set in July, Elle Fanning, who plays Catherine, confirmed that filming on the second season had wrapped, and hinted that things wouldn’t be calming down for Catherine anytime soon.

“Season 2 of The Great has officially wrapped. Wow,” she wrote. “What a tremendous feat filming in a global pandemic. I am eternally grateful for the crew that kept us all safe and going. This season is going to be WILLLLDDDD! I love them with all my heart. Cannot wait for you to see what we have cooked up!” Can’t wait to learn more about The Great season two? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the series so far.

What is The Great season two about? In season one, viewers saw Catherine put together a plan to overthrow her mercurial husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), with the help of her supporters. But things don’t, as you might expect, go exactly to plan. After Peter finds out Catherine’s plan – as well as the fact that she is pregnant with his heir – he gives her an ultimatum: lose her lover, Leo (Sebastian de Souza), or lose the coup. This is, of course, a tricky decision for Catherine. But, after consulting the philosopher Voltaire (Dustin Demri-Burns), she decides to sacrifice Leo for the sake of Russia. With this in mind, season two has plenty of plot points to explore, including Catherine’s journey to power, her pregnancy (which was confirmed in a first-look image Hulu released earlier this year), and her tumultuous relationship with Peter.

As the official season two synopsis reads, according to Entertainment Tonight: “Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own – but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. “She’ll battle her court, her team, ever her own mother, in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover?” It continues: “Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’ will ask more of her than she could have imagined.”

Who stars in The Great season two? Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are definitely returning for season two – but who else can you expect to see on screen? Although nothing has yet to be confirmed, it’s likely most of the show’s original cast will return for season two. That is, of course, except Sebastian de Souza, whose character Leo was killed (offscreen) at the end of season one. As far as new additions to the cast go, there’s one particularly exciting new face joining the line-up: none other than Sex Education and The Crown’s Gillian Anderson, who will appear in two episodes as Catherine’s mother, Joanna.

You may also like Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson on why it’s our right to enjoy a quiet night in

According to Deadline, Joanna is a “glamorous socialite from Germany” who “has heard rumours of her daughter’s coup and come to Russia to see it for herself”. The description continues: “Though the apple of Catherine’s eye and a doting mother, it soon becomes clear Johanna has more sinister intentions to save her family’s reputation.”

Is there a trailer for The Great season two? Yes! The first trailer for the show’s second season is finally here, and you can watch it below:

In the clip, we see Catherine waging war against her husband, Peter, all while being pregnant with her first child. While Catherine wants to stop the “bloodshed”, Peter has different intentions – and the pair continue to butt heads over what it takes to rule Russia. “You honestly can’t think you can run Russia without bloodshed?” Peter can be heard asking Catherine, before she replies: “I will. I’m winning.” Elsewhere, Gillian Anderson can be seen for the first time as Catherine’s mother Joanna, fainting off of her chair. It’s a lot to take in, isn’t it?

When will The Great season two be released? While the US will be getting the second season of The Great on 19 November, we’re yet to hear when the show will be making its way back to the UK. The first series was available to watch in the UK via StarzPlay just one month after it aired in the US before airing on Channel 4 six months later, so if the second season follows a similar pattern, we might expect to see season two land on StarzPlay in December before airing on Channel 4 in June 2022. The Great season one is currently available to watch on StarzPlay via Amazon

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy