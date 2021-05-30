The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finally has a UK release date
- Lauren Geall
Blessed be the fruit! The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finally has a UK release date, and it’s just around the corner.
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season three.
If you’ve spent the last month muting the words ‘June’, ‘Lydia’ and ‘Janine’ across your social media accounts and avoiding all interviews with Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale, you’re not the only one.
Ever since series four of the hit show started airing in the US at the end of April, the internet has evolved into what can only be described as a spoiler-ridden minefield.
However, if you’re growing tired of skimming your Twitter feed to make sure the coast is clear, we’ve got some good news for you – The Handmaid’s Tale season four finally has a UK release date, and it’s coming a lot sooner than you might think.
Taking to Twitter to share the news, Channel 4 revealed that the popular dystopian series will be coming to UK screens in June.
“Blessed be the fruit!” the tweet, which was posted on the channel’s official press account, began.
“Series 1-3 of #HandmaidsTale will be available to stream as a box set on All4 from 31 May. Catch up on Offred’s story so far before the brand new fourth series arrives on Channel 4 in June!”
While there’s currently no word as to when exactly in June UK viewers can expect The Handmaid’s Tale to return to screens, it seems likely that the show will air sooner rather than later.
Indeed, previous seasons have been released in the UK just a few weeks after they first aired in the US, so season four is already a little behind schedule.
However, with that being said, it’s still exciting to know that we’ll be getting our hands on the new series sometime soon.
There’s a lot to look forward to from this new season – not only did series three get left on a massive cliffhanger (you know, with June getting shot and all), but if the series four trailer is anything to go by there are still lots of dramatic moments yet to come, from June’s evasion of the authorities to her apparent escape to Canada.
For now, then, we’ll just have to wait for Channel 4 to confirm an exact release date for the series. But with seasons one to three returning to All4 on 31 May, at least we’ll have plenty to watch in the meantime. Blessed be the fruit!
Images: Hulu