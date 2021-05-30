Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale season three.

If you’ve spent the last month muting the words ‘June’, ‘Lydia’ and ‘Janine’ across your social media accounts and avoiding all interviews with Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale, you’re not the only one.

Ever since series four of the hit show started airing in the US at the end of April, the internet has evolved into what can only be described as a spoiler-ridden minefield.

However, if you’re growing tired of skimming your Twitter feed to make sure the coast is clear, we’ve got some good news for you – The Handmaid’s Tale season four finally has a UK release date, and it’s coming a lot sooner than you might think.