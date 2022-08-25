Warning: this article contains spoilers for the end of The Handmaid’s Tale season four, so make sure you’re all caught up before you keep reading. After a long, painful wait, we finally have some idea of what we can expect from the next instalment of The Handmaid’s Tale. In the aftermath of that cliffhanger at the end of season four, it’s been hard to predict what might come next for June and her family. Will June be arrested and sent back to Gilead? Will June’s daughter, Hannah, face the consequences of her actions? And will Luke stick by his murderous wife? While the trailer doesn’t give us many answers to these questions, it does give us a glimpse of the chaos that’s set to unfold throughout season five.

Opening with a voiceover of June (Elisabeth Moss) justifying her decision to kill Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), the trailer sees the former handmaid telling Luke (O-T Fagbenle) about what she did – and admitting that she “loved it so much”. We then see those around June dealing with her actions, including Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), as she comes face-to-face with Fred’s dismantled corpse. But that’s not the end of it. Indeed, as June tells Luke in a tense confrontation: “I need her to know it was me.” As we’ve come to expect from our complicated heroine, June throws herself right back into the action – luring Serena to come after her and her family. In a series of shots, we see Serena, who is now heavily pregnant, launch an investigation into Fred’s murder in a bid to find those within Gilead who helped June to find and kill him.

Serena is determined to get her revenge in the new trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 5.

If one thing’s for sure, Serena has all the power now. Not only do we see people within Gilead falling to their knees in front of her, but she seems to have a legion of supporters in Canada too – making June concerned that she intends to expand Gilead’s power. In a conversation between June and Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) – a representative of the US’s government-in-exile, the latter spells out his fears about Serena and Gilead’s next move. “Scared can be very dangerous,” he says of Serena. “I think you scared Gilead as well. The handmaid killing her commander – I don’t think they’ll be able to let that stand.” While the trailer becomes even increasingly tense after this point, we do get a glimpse of Tuello’s fears becoming reality. Not only do we hear Gilead officials describing June as a “cancer” who needs to be “cut…out”, but we also see June and Luke running away from a group of vehicles.

As the trailer approaches its end, we also get a glimpse of Esther Keyes (McKenna Grace) – the former wife-turned-handmaid who we met in season four – and June’s daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake), who appears to be taking part in some Gilead-esque ritual. However, it’s the trailer’s closing moments that really give us a sense of how chaotic season five is going to be. If you’re someone who found yourself frustrated with June’s numerous decisions to not escape Gilead throughout the show’s first few seasons, you might want to look away – because as the trailer concludes, we see her and a team of armed civilians making their way back into the US. That’s right – June is back in Gilead, and she seems pretty intent on changing things. Indeed, as the trailer comes to a close, we hear her say: “I pray for our children. May they live a life without all of this hate. Dear God, may they do better than we did.”

Watch the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5

In true The Handmaid’s Tale style, it’s a lot to take in, so you might want to watch the trailer a couple of times to get a good idea of what season five is about. However, if one thing’s for sure, it’s certainly made us very excited to get our hands on season five when it arrives in the UK. For now, the release date is still up in the air. It’s been confirmed as 14 September in the US, but we’re yet to hear about when the series will come to the UK. However, if it works like previous seasons, it’ll come to Channel 4 after the last episode airs in the US. Exciting stuff, right?

