“In just ten years, Instagram has gained over a billion users worldwide, shaping culture, trends and the way we live our lives. But its impact on society is increasingly being questioned as governments step up efforts to regulate social media networks,” explains the synopsis.

Testimonies from Instagram users, as well as former Instagram and Facebook insiders, including whistleblower Frances Haugen, confirmed what we already know: that Instagram is a place where we’re encouraged to post our best selves, and that can turn dangerous.

In a culture where follower counts are social currency, it’s becoming harder and harder to avoid being lured into comparison.

In an interview for the film, influencer Lauren Black shared how she “wasn’t mentally prepared” when her Instagram account grew from 30,000 to 100,000 followers in a short space of time.

Speaking about the anxiety she felt to please hundreds of thousands not just with her fashion content, but her own appearance, she said: “I was on Instagram all the time. My screen time was like 13 hours a day, it was ridiculous.

“I thought if I changed myself, then I would gain more followers and get all these new opportunities.”