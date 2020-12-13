Just when we thought we had enough incredible British crime dramas to last a lifetime, yet another intriguing project is making its way to our screens.

According to Deadline, ITV is adapting Len Deighton’s spy novel The Ipcress File into a six-part drama series. The book, which also inspired a 1965 Michael Caine film of the same name, follows the story of Harry Palmer – a criminal who is given the chance to become a spy instead of face prison time.

Described as a “twist-laden spy thriller with a rich cast of characters,” The Ipcress File follows Palmer as he takes part in his first mission in his new role.