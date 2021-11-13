Fresh from the continued success of The Morning Show and The Shrink Next Door, Apple TV have announced an exciting new limited series that promises some seriously dark twists and turns. The Last Thing He Told Me, adapted from the pacy novel of the same name by Laura Dave, will star Jennifer Garner in the leading role as Hannah, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. As Deadline reports, Garner is replacing Julia Roberts, who originally was set to star but had to pull out over a scheduling issue.

The novel became an instant bestseller when it was published in May 2021, having sold over 1.3 million copies.

What is the plot of The Last Thing He Told Me? As the novel’s synopsis explains: “Before Owen Michaels disappears, he smuggles a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers—Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother. “As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered, as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss, as a US marshal and federal agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity—and why he really disappeared. “Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they’re also building a new future—one neither of them could have anticipated.”

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Who else stars in The Last Thing He Told Me? The remaining cast joining Garner has yet to be announced, but we do know that the upcoming drama will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine. Garner herself and writer Laura Dave and Oscar-winner Josh Singer are also on board as producers. Hello Sunshine is already behind successful novel adaptations including Wild, Gone Girl and When The Crawdads Sing. “I could not be more excited. I absolutely could not be more grateful,” Garner wrote in an Instagram story following the announcement. “Thank you @ReeseWitherspoon, I love you lady,” she added.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will produce The Last Thing He Told Me

When will The Last Thing He Told Me be available to watch? Filming has not yet begun for the series, but we will be sure to keep you updated when a release date is announced. In the meantime, you can check out our roundup of the best shows available to stream on Apple TV now.

