Louis Theroux is getting up close and personal with Stormzy in his new BBC interview series

Fresh off of the success of his most recent docuseries, Forbidden America, Louis Theroux is set to make his return to our screens with yet another BBC series – and it sounds rather intriguing. The new series – which has been given the working title The Louis Theroux Interviews – will see the esteemed documentarian sit down with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Combining the immersive filming style he’s best known for with in-depth interviews, the six-part series will reveal “a unique and intimate portrait” of some of the world’s most well-known personalities.

At present, we only know one of the six stars who will be appearing in the series – none other than multi-award-winning British rapper and grime artist Stormzy. In a bid to bring fans up close and personal with one of music’s biggest names, Theroux will be joining Stormzy at home and on tour and sitting down for a one-to-one conversation about his life, career and everything in between. Speaking about the series, Theroux said he was “excited” to be embarking on something which is “very different” to the kind of TV he usually makes. “This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations with honesty, emotion and humour,” he explained. “To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”

Theroux will be joining Stormzy on tour and at-home.

While Stormzy has never appeared in one of Theroux’s series before now, the pair have shared a mutual admiration of each other for years. In 2017, Stormzy was pictured wearing a Louis Theroux T-shirt in an interview with The Guardian – a move that prompted the pair to publicly express their respect for each other on Twitter. We don’t yet know when this series is going to make its way to screens – but if the pictures of Theroux on Stormzy’s ongoing tour that are being shared on Twitter are anything to go by, filming has already started. We’ll continue to update this space with the latest news as and when we get it, so stay tuned.

