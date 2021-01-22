We have the most marvellous news during this dreary winter lockdown: Midge Maisel is returning to our screens. Yes, season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (one of the best Amazon Prime Video series ever) has finally started filming. This means that Midge – the impeccably dressed and hilarious 50s-housewife-turned-standup-comedian – is about to bring some sunshine back into our lives. Here’s everything we know so far about the fourth season.

Rachel Brosnaham, who of course plays the Emmy-winning titular role in the show, just shared a behind-the-scenes photograph of filming on her Instagram feed. “It looks a little different this year… but we’re back! Working away on @maiseltv season 4.” Brosnahan captioned the photograph, which showed her staying protected under a clear umbrella.

It comes after production was postponed due to – you’ve guessed it! – the coronavirus pandemic. Although we don’t know when the new series will hit Amazon Prime Video, it looks like we won’t have too long to wait. What is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about? If you are yet to get comfy on the sofa and watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from the start (honestly, where have you been?), here’s what you need to know in a nutshell: Midge Maisel is a 50s Jewish American housewife who lives a seemingly perfect life in New York’s Upper East Side. But one evening, her husband Joel – who she has two children with – says he is leaving her to start a new life with his secretary Penny Pann. Midge reacts by uncharacteristically swigging a whole bottle of wine, jumping on the subway in her nightgown and heading downton to the Gaslight Club, where she ends up performing one hell of a stand-up routine that changes her life forever…

Rachel Brosnahan is perfection at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

What happened in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3? In season three, Midge and her long-suffering manager Susie went on tour around America with world-famous singer Shy Baldwin. Her star was finally rising and she was set to continue the tour with Shy in Europe. However, during her huge set at the Apollo in Harlem, Midge made some misjudged suggestive jokes about Shy’s sexuality (after promising not to expose his secret about being gay). In the last scene at the airport, Shy’s manager Reggie told Midge she was no longer a part of the tour.

What will happen in The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel season 4?

“Costume fittings are happening [now], sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening,” series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said when production started last October. “We’re breaking our stories, we’re writing. And then… we’re dragging the actors in and we’re going to table read the scripts.” No details about what happens in season four have yet been shared, but it looks like Midge and Susie are back to square one. Will Midge make amends with Shy? Will she and Susie be able to continue working in comedy full-time? What about her growing relationship with fellow comedian Lenny Bruce? And, perhaps most importantly, what’s in store for the real stars of the show – Midge’s parents Rose and Abe? We cannot wait to find out. In the meantime, you can catch Brosnahan playing two completely different roles in 70s thriller I’m Your Woman and Cold War spy drama The Courier.

