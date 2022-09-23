We’re not exactly counting down the days till it gets exponentially colder and darker, but there’s something about cosying up with a series in the autumn and winter months that just feels… right. That’s why horrors really come into their own towards the latter end of the year. With new films and series set to terrify us all over the course of the next few months, one in particular has grabbed everyone’s attention. The Midnight Club is a 10-part series based on the 1994 novel of the same name (as well as other works) by Christopher Pike.

A new trailer has just landed for the series, it’s safe to say that excitement levels are high. With that, here’s everything you need to know about The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club is coming to Netflix this October.

What is the plot of The Midnight Club?

Prepare to enter the Midnight Club – it sounds like one hell of a wild ride. At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories. It sounds like a kind of teenage campfire situation that’s all very wholesome and good-natured, but we know how these Netflix series go, so clearly it’s going to unravel into anything but. According to the Netflix synopsis, Iman Benson stars as Ilonka, a high school senior on her way to Stanford University. That is until she’s diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer and heads to Brightcliffe Manor instead of her dream college. At her new hospice home, she befriends a group of similarly ill teens who sneak into the library every night to tell each other scary stories. But what they soon all come to realise is that Brightcliffe has a mysterious history and a lot of secrets lurking in the shadows.

And after sharing their stories, the group makes a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. The Midnight Club is based on the works of Christopher Pike, including Witch, Gimme A Kiss, Road To Nowhere, The Wicked Heart and, of course, The Midnight Club, which serves as the series’ biggest inspiration. The adaptation comes from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting Of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Leah Fong.

Netflix's The Midnight Club: Adia, Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone, Iman Benson, Aya Furukawa, Ruth Codd, Sauriyan Sapkota, Chris Sumpter.

Who will star in The Midnight Club?

The cast for the new series is made up of upcoming talent including Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota, who make up the Midnight Club. Also starring in the series is Heather Langenkamp – of Nightmare On Elm Street films fame – who plays the enigmatic doctor that presides over the hospice.

Annarah Cymone in Netflix's The Midnight Club.

Is there a trailer for The Midnight Club?

An initial teaser trailer was released a few months ago but now, a brand new official trailer has dropped. It’s longer and more terrifying so you may just want to watch this one in a well-lit room. In it, we get a closer look at Iman Benson and her life before Brightcliffe Manor and then quickly get introduced to the Midnight Club themselves. What starts off as a cheery friendship meeting very quickly devolves into the discovery that the manor is harbouring an incredibly chequered past of its own – and it may be up to the Midnight Club to uncover it. Watch the official trailer here:

And watch the teaser trailer here also:

When and where will The Midnight Club be available to watch?

The Midnight Club is coming to Netflix on 7 October.

