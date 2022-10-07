Warning: this article contains spoilers for Netflix’s The Midnight Club. It’s October so you know what that means – it’s the season for all things spooky and horror–related. Welcoming in the autumnal season is Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s (The Haunting Of Hill House) new 10-part series, The Midnight Club. It’s one we’ve been looking forward to and being appropriately terrified of in equal measure, not least because it’s based on the 1994 novel of the same name (as well as other works) by acclaimed author Christopher Pike.

Also, if there’s one thing Flanagan and Macy know how to do well, it’s mastering the art of the well-timed jump scare. And we mention that to say: brace yourselves. Really, brace yourselves because in the first episode alone, there’s a terrifying amount of jump scares that will leave your heart racing – and likely laughing nervously in anticipation of the next one once you’ve recovered from jumping out of your skin. While you may not want to take our word for how many scream-worthy moments there are in the series, a Guinness world record has just been bestowed on The Midnight Club for the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of television. We can’t say we were counting (we were too busy regulating our heartbeat) but in total, there’s a whopping 21 to look out for in just the first hour of the 10-parter.

Netflix's The Midnight Club: Iman Benson and Ruth Codd as Ilonka and Anya.

Now, to an unwilling horror watcher such as myself, you would think that this would be sufficient cause to switch off and stick something else on. But you’ll quickly find yourself wanting to find out more about the individual members of the Midnight Club. We explore our new surroundings through the eyes of newcomer Ilonka (Iman Benson), who has to move to Brightcliffe Manor, her new hospice home, after she’s diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer. Her group of fellow terminally ill friends (all played by a wealth of newcomer acting talent) all have their own quirks but are united in their fascination with death. Most likely because it’s a reality they all face and have to become comfortable with. But rather than being something that makes the series heavy with sadness and grief, it’s dotted through with wit, humour and care. But be warned: this is most certainly a horror series, it’s just one with a core friendship group that you can’t help wanting to find out more about.

Ruth Codd stars as Anya in Netflix's The Midnight Club.

One of the standout stars of the series is undoubtedly Ruth Codd, who plays Anya, and is Ilonka’s mean but complicated roommate. Her cutthroat insults and the way she forces Ilonka to guzzle down wine and tell the Midnight Club her most terrifying tale is initially uncomfortable, but the second episode focuses on Anya’s own fictional tale and is one of the most brutal stories in the series. It involves a Black Swan-esque scene, hard drugs and knives – need we say more? The other members of the club include Igby Rigney as Kevin, William Chris Sumpter as Spencer, Aya Furukawa as Natsuki, and Annarah Cymone as Sandra, to name a few. They all harbour their own secrets, motivations and feelings – as teenagers do – but their reflective and inquisitive ruminations on the afterlife weave unexpected notes of philosophy into the series.

The Midnight Club is now available to stream on Netflix.

The show’s ability to keep you engaged for 10 episodes is no easy feat, but it manages to do it by homing in on the personal as well as the fantastical and terrifying. Something we’ve seen in the “Flanaverse” collection before, but it’s most welcome to see in this new YA-inspired watch. Would I recommend binge-watching this in one fail swoop? Probably not if you’re of a nervous disposition when it comes to horrors (like me). But you’ll definitely be tempted to, if only to find out what becomes of the Midnight Club – and of course, to see what actually goes bump in the night in the halls of Brightcliffe Manor. The Midnight Club is now available to watch on Netflix.

