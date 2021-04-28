From Line Of Duty, to The Durrells, to It’s A Sin, the talented Keeley Hawes has become synonymous with excellent TV shows over the years – and for very good reason. So you can imagine our excitement, then, when we learned that the actor has an unnerving new drama lined up for us in The Midwich Cuckoos. Here’s what you need to know about the must-watch TV series.

What’s the plot of The Midwich Cuckoos? Based on John Wyndham’s novel of the same name, this Sky Original is set in Midwich, a small English commuter town that is populated by wealthy liberals, picture-perfect nuclear families, and affluent high streets.

Essentially, then, it is the sort of sleepy suburban destination where nothing much happens. But then, on one seemingly normal balmy summer’s day, the town is plunged into a state of absolute panic as people begin passing out on their feet without warning.

When the mysterious blackout passes, “every woman of child-bearing age inside the zone has suddenly and inexplicably fallen pregnant,” the press release for the dystopian TV show explains. Eep.

“As news spreads and tensions simmer, it is up to gifted psychotherapist Dr Susannah Zellaby to help support those affected through the emotional wilderness. Susannah’s own daughter, Cassie, has fallen pregnant and harbours deep concerns about who, or what, is behind this phenomenon,” the press release reads. “Local officer DCI Paul Kirby is tasked with maintaining order but unbeknownst to them all, a terrifying force is building in the comfortable streets of Midwich. These children – potential parasites – flourish under the very love and care that their families give them. “Who are these children? And what do they want?” Who stars in The Midwich Cuckoos? The Bafta-nominated Hawes will lead the drama as Dr Susannah Zellaby, while Suits star Max Beesley is taking on the role of DCI Paul Kirby. Synnøve Karlsen will appear as Hawes’ onscreen daughter, Cassie.

Max Beesley will star alongside Keeley Hawes in The Midwich Cuckoos.

The trio will be joined by a glittering all-star cast, including Aisling Loftus, Ukweli Roach, Lara Rossi, Lewis Reeves, Rebekah Staton, and Line Of Duty’s Anneika Rose. What are people saying about The Midwich Cuckoos? David Farr, aka the writer and creator of The Midwich Cuckoos, says of the upcoming drama: “I first read The Midwich Cuckoos when I was 12. I was living in a small town in 1980s Britain. Everything about the book rang true to me and terrified me. “An invasion of a small community by a hostile and ruthless force? Apparently innocent children as a force of huge malevolent power? It got under my skin.”

Farr adds: “As I’ve grown older, the story has never ceased to exert a grip. The idea that we may birth our own destruction is so simple and frightening. That as a mother or a father, the being we love most in the world may turn on us. It’s the stuff of nightmares.” Hawes, meanwhile, has said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Sky and the brilliant Ruth Kenley-Letts on David Farr’s superb adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos. “I’m very much looking forward to working with the hugely talented Max Beesley and the amazing cast and I can’t wait to enter the strange and unsettling world of Midwich!”

Keeley Hawes has piled praise upon David Farr’s “superb adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos.”

When will The Midwich Cuckoos be available to watch on TV? Filming has just begun on The Midwich Cuckoos, and the production team has promised that it is set to air on Sky and streaming service Now TV in 2022.

