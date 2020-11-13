Ever since her breakout Edinburgh Fringe 2019 standup show, To Catch A D**k, we’ve been a little bit obsessed with comedian London Hughes. Unflinchingly honest about the reality of being single, dating and having sex in the modern world, it’s hard not to howl with laughter in the company of Hughes. If you follow her on Instagram, you’ll know exactly what we mean. That’s why she became the first black British woman in 39 years to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award. So we’re pretty excited over the news that Hughes has landed a new Netflix show.

You may also like 8 brilliant female comedians to follow on Instagram

The Netflix Afterparty, a weekly comedy aftershow, will be a first-of-its-kind 18-episode Netflix series hosted by Hughes, Fortune Feimster and David Spade (who also executive produces). Deadline reports it as being a “first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the streaming giant’s buzziest shows and films.”

Each episode focus on one of the latest Netflix films or TV shows to hit the cultural zeitgeist, with the stars of the title taking part in interviews, pop culture discussions and sketches. Each week, the co-hosts will also be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.

You may also like 8 very funny podcasts by women, for a little distraction

Sharing the news on Instagram, Hughes said: “Guys!! I have a new job!!! I’ll be hosting Netflix’s new weekly comedy panel show and I’m soooo excited #NetflixAfterparty.” “This show will be a blast,” Spade added in a statement. “I’m looking forward to putting Netflix on the map. I am huge in Tanzania and they finally get me once a week. I got your letters guys and they’ve been answered.” The series is set to start in 2021 with new episodes released on Sundays. We’ll let you know more details once they are released. But, for now, just get ready to laugh your head off.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy