On 10 March 1997, the world changed forever when Buffy The Vampire Slayer kicked down gender barriers and (literally) handsprung into our lives. Joss Whedon, who penned the cult TV series, explained that Buffy – played by Sarah Michelle Geller – had a mission far bigger than saving the world from vampires: she was there to school teenagers all over the world about gender equality, too. “If I can make teenage boys comfortable with a girl who takes charge of a situation without their knowing that’s what’s happening, it’s better than sitting down and selling them on feminism,” explained Whedon.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: the cast of 20th Century Fox's Buffy The Vampire Slayer pose for a portrait.

Now, all these years later, Whedon’s turned his attention to a new TV project – which, much like Buffy before it, aims to celebrate powerful women. While his seminal series aimed to flip the horror genre on its head, though, his new HBO series aims to do the same for the classic period drama. Here’s what you need to know about The Nevers.

What’s the plot of The Nevers? The Nevers “is an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world.” As per HBO’s official synopsis: “In the last years of Queen Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the ‘Touched’: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. “Among them are Amalia True, a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair, a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The Nevers: Ann Skelly as Penance Adair.

Is there a trailer for The Nevers? HBO has released an official teaser trailer for The Nevers, and it’s gone down an absolute storm with viewers on YouTube. Check it out:

“So, it’s basically X-Men but set in 19th century England?” asked one fan, their glee all too apparent. “SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!” “I can’t wait!” added another. “Move over Penny Dreadful, there is a new show in town! Joss Whedon rocks.” And still one more said: “This looks amazing and I am so here for it!”

Who stars in the cast of The Nevers? The cast for The Nevers is, in this writer’s humble opinion, absolutely brilliant. Outlander’s Laura Donnelly stars as Amalia True, Das Boot’s Rochelle Neil as Annie Carbey, and Kindred actor Kiran Sonia Sawar as Harriet Kaur. Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson, meanwhile, steps into the well-heeled Victorian boots of Viola Prettejohn, and Sanditon’s Elizabeth Berrington takes on the role of Lucy Best. Viola Prettejohn appears as Myrtle Haplisch, and Domenique Fragale as Beth Cassini.

The Nevers: Laura Donnelly as Amalia True, and Ann Skelly as Penance Adair.

Elsewhere, talented newcomer Brett Curtis stars as George Thorns – and the likes of Ben Chaplin, Nick Frost, Amy Manson, Zackary Momoh, Martyn Ford, and James Norton all have big parts to play in The Nevers’ story, too. Tom Riley, Vinnie Heaven, Ann Skelly, Zain Hussain, Pip Torrens, Olivia Williams, and Tahlia Norrish round off the talented cast nicely. What has Joss Whedon said about The Nevers? Speaking about the project at Comic-Con in 2018, Whedon explained: “They (The Nevers) themselves are not called that in the show. “It’s a phrase that’s meant to evoke a sort of reaction to their oddity, to what is considered unnatural. The idea that you should never be like this, you should never have existed. Something is not the way it should be, and you don’t have the right to have whatever weird power or ability… that you have.”

Later, when he stepped down as showrunner and handed the reigns to Philippa Goslett, Whedon told Cinema Blend: “I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. “The Nevers is a true labour of love, but after two plus years of labour, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”

When and how will The Nevers be available to watch in the UK? While The Nevers doesn’t have an exact premiere date, HBO has scheduled the show to debut in April 2021. The first season will air with six episodes. It is likely to air in the UK later in the year, with a predicted autumn 2021 premiere date. It remains unclear, though, which channel will be picking it up; in the past, HBO has struck up deals with both Sky Atlantic and Channel 4. We will keep you posted when we have further details.

