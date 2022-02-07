Book-to-TV adaptations have provided us with some of the most well-loved series of recent years. From Normal People to The Handmaid’s Tale to Maid, literary adaptations almost always prove to be a good watch. Now, Netflix is adapting a New York Times bestselling political thriller called The Night Agent for the small screen. The fast-paced drama is perfect for conspiracy theory-lovers, as the series follows an FBI agent tracing a dangerous lead.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming drama so far.

What is the plot of The Night Agent?

The series is inspired by Matthew Quirk’s 2019 novel The Night Agent, which is about a low-level FBI agent called Peter Sutherland who works in the basement of the White House. He’s in charge of a phone that never rings, until one night it does and he’s led into a dangerous, fast-paced conspiracy. The plot is centred around Peter’s attempts to stop a Russian mole at the highest levels of the US government. The nation depends on him finding the traitor and he spends the duration of the novel hunting him down, taking the rules into his own hands in the process.

Who will star in The Night Agent?

The 10-episode series already boasts an impressive cast, including Yellowjackets and Riverdale star Sarah Desjardins and DB Woodside, who is known for his roles in Lucifer and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Gabriel Basso, who has previously starred in The Big C and Super 8, will play the protagonist of the series, Peter Sutherland. Working alongside him in uncovering the conspiracy is a young tech CEO called Rose Larkin, who will be played by Luciane Buchanan (The New Legends Of Monkey and Filthy Rich). Hong Chau (Watchmen, American Woman) will also feature in the series, playing the White House’s Chief of Staff, and Eve Harlow (The 100, Trigger Point) is taking on the role of an assassin in the drama. Other cast members include Fola Evans-Akingbola (Black Mirror, Trying), Enrique Murciano (Tell Me Your Secrets) and Phoenix Raei (Clickbait).

What has been said about The Night Agent?

Shawn Ryan, who is adapting the book for TV, listed The Night Agent in the category of “Books I read, Decided To Adapt For Television And May Have Already Finished Writing The Pilot Episode” in a Twitter thread he made in 2020. With cast announcements taking place very recently, none of the show’s stars have spoken about the series just yet.

Is there a trailer for The Night Agent?

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to release a trailer for The Night Agent but we’ll, of course, update you here as soon as it arrives.

When will The Night Agent be available to watch?

The series is set to start recording in February 2022 with around five months of production. But Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet. Check back here for updates.

