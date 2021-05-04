The official synopsis for the six-part thriller reads: “When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees – Anna, Nancy, Louie, and Cat – into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.”

The Pact is a gripping, cinematic contemporary thriller written and created by Pete McTighe.

Sounds juicy, right? Who stars in The Pact? The Pact brings together a stellar team that has worked on some of the TV’s best-loved dramas, including Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who takes centre stage alongside Broadchurch’s Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Eddie Marsan, Aneurin Barnard, Eiry Thomas, Heledd Gwynn, Abbie Hern, Aled ap Steffan, Jason Hughes, Mark Lewis Jones, Rakie Ayola, Ben McGregor, Alexandria Riley, and award-winning In My Skin actor Gabrielle Creevy round off the cast nicely. What are people saying about The Pact? The first commission for the Cardiff-based independent production company Little Door Productions, it’s little wonder that the thriller has captured the imagination of BBC heads already.

The Pact is coming to our TV screens later this month.

Nick Andrews, aka the head of commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, says: “The Pact is such an exciting commission for BBC Wales. It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work. “It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series.”

Elwen Rowlands, joint MD of Little Door Productions, adds: “We are excited to be working with BBC Cymru Wales on our first production. Writer Pete McTighe has created a gripping drama that delivers a huge emotional punch. “We look forward to working with our wonderful cast and crew to bring the story to screen.” When and where can we watch The Pact? The Pact is due to air on BBC One later this month. Watch this space for more details…

