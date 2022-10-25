Long autumn nights and recent political upheaval means that TV is proving to be even more of a welcome respite. As well as the growing slate of TV series to settle in with, we have a returning series that is bringing a touch of mystery and suspicion to our Monday evenings. BBC One’s The Pact was the twisted crime thriller that captivated us last year and provided new meaning to the term ‘whodunnit’. Now, we have a second series to get stuck into – and if the first episode is anything to go by, we’re in for one hell of a ride.

In last night’s (Monday 24 October) opening episode, we were introduced to a host of new characters and, as is ever the case with a good thriller, we don’t quite know who to trust. We meet devoted mother and social worker Christine Rees (Bafta-winning actor Rakie Ayola) who is grieving a tragic loss when a stranger contacts her family, claiming an extraordinary connection. As the episode unfolds, we can’t help but think that Christine could be hiding something from her family.

The Pact series 2 is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

For many of us who tuned in last season, seeing Ayola back on our screens is a welcome surprise – her previous role as DS Holland in the first season is unconnected to this new season. This has cemented the fact that The Pact is following the anthology format we know and love in many other shows like Black Mirror and American Horror Story. The two seasons of The Pact don’t bear any relation to each other, aside from being set in Wales. In the first episode, questions whirled around Connor (Jordan Wilks) who claims to be Megan (Mali Ann Rees) and Jamie’s (Aaron Anthony) long-lost brother. Add in the death of their brother Liam just 18 months ago, and it’s safe to say that plenty of red flags cropped up throughout this episode, especially since Christine herself seems very unwilling to speak about the past.

Like any good thriller, we’ll keep strapped in for the next five episodes and the burning question of any BBC boxset is: do we wait for the new episode to air every Monday or succumb to the BBC iPlayer binge watch?

Viewers were quick to express their intrigue and excitement over the first episode of The Pact season two.

We know Christine is one of the lead characters but we can’t help but feel a little suspicious of her after that tense first episode. Is she hiding a major family secret?

The series really is back with a bang – a great new cast, a gripping plot, and neverending questions – all the elements we live for in a good thriller.

The temptation to tear through this six-part series quickly is real but we’ll bide our time to get to the bottom of the mystery.

If you’re looking for a good drama (that may leave you with more questions than answers), you know where to turn.

Episodes of The Pact air on Mondays at 9pm on BBC One, with all episodes of series one and two available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

