What will The Plot be about?

Abby Ajayi – one of the writing talents behind Shonda Rhimes’ excellent How To Get Away With Murder and writer of new ITV drama Riches – will adapt the eight-episode series from Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel.

The synopsis of Korelitz’s book reads:

“When a young writer dies before completing his first novel, his teacher, Jake, (himself a failed novelist) helps himself to its plot. The resulting book is a phenomenal success. But what if somebody out there knows?

“Somebody does. And if Jake can’t figure out who he’s dealing with, he risks something far worse than the loss of his career.”

It seems as though the upcoming series will be sticking close to the original plotline as Variety reports that Ali will play Jake, “a struggling author who is primed to take advantage of any opportunity that might help revive his career.

“When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, Jake commits an act of literary theft that changes his life. The Plot follows Jake’s attempts to protect himself and the life he’s built as he’s threatened by someone who knows his secret.”