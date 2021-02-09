Perhaps the one we’re most excited for, though, is the platform’s upcoming adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s bestselling book, The Power. What’s the plot of The Power? As per the novel, which was first published in 2016, The Power sees teenage girls suddenly gain the ability to electrocute anyone they want to, simply by touching them with their hands.

You may also like The 16 best Amazon Prime Video original series of all time

The book focuses on four key characters: Allie, a vulnerable American foster child who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, who revels in her new abilities; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change; and Margot Cleary-Lopez, the Democratic Mayor of Seattle, loving wife and doting mother to three children. And the TV adaptation will follow this “cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world,” promises the show’s official synopsis. Who stars in the cast of The Power? Leslie Mann as Margot Cleary-Lopez The Power is a truly star-studded affair, with Leslie Mann taking on the role of Margot Cleary-Lopez. Edwina Findley plays Helen, her highly competent and trusted advisor.

Leslie Mann will star in The Power.

Margot’s husband, Rob, will be portrayed by John Leguizamo, and her two younger children, Matty and Izzy, by Gerrison Machado and Pietra Castro. Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho will step into the shoes of Jos, Margot’s eldest daughter. And Tim Robbins will play Daniel Dandon, the self-righteous and self-important Republican Governor of Washington State (aka the constant thorn in Margot’s side). The news team Rob Delaney, of Catastrophe fame, plays Tom, a silver fox news anchor loved by the audience – authoritative but warm, a reassuring presence.

Rob Delaney plays news anchor Tom in The Power.

His younger co-anchor Kristen, played by Alice Eve, is smarter and more ambitious than she looks. Together, they chart the slow but inexorable change in attitudes as the phenomenon unfolds.

You may also like Horror fans, here’s 31 scary films to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev In the power-corridors of Eastern Europe, Zrinka Cvitešić plays Tatiana Moskalev, wife of Moldovan President Viktor Moskalev. She’s fiercely intelligent, a born survivor, and capable of so much more than most of the men around her realise.

Zrinka Cvitešić will play Tatiana Moskalev in The Power.

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy The Power’s Monke family, headed by patriarch Bernie (Eddie Marsan), will see The Queen’s Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd take on the role of the charming Ricky. Sam Buchanan, meanwhile, is slow-witted Terry, and Archie Rush is the youngest of the three brothers, Darrell. Juliet Cowan plays Barbara, Bernie’s wife and mother to his three sons and heirs. And Ria Zmitrowicz plays his illegitimate teenage daughter Roxy.

You may also like Soulmates: Black Mirror meets First Dates? This new Amazon Prime series sounds so good

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Top Boy’s Simbi Ajikawo, also known as Little Simz, plays Adunola, who gives Nigerian aspiring video journalist Tunde (Toheeb Jimoh) his first experience of the Power. And, as per the book, Tunde finds himself catapulted into the international spotlight when his video capturing the effects of the Power is posted to his YouTube channel and goes viral. Heather Agyepong, meanwhile, stars as Ndudi, Tunde’s close friend whose own first-hand experience of the Power on the Day of the Girls serves as catalyst for their investigations into the phenomenon.

Simbi Ajikawo, also known as Little Simz, plays Adunola in The Power.

Halle Bush as Allie Halle Bush plays Allie, who was given up by her birth parents early in her life and only ever had herself to rely on, especially in her current abusive foster home. “When her Power awakens she takes the first opportunity to escape, embarking on a journey across the US which leads to revelation and transformation,” reads Deadline’s report. Daniela Vega will star as Sister Maria, who proves herself to be a support to Allie when she needs it most.

You may also like The Wilds: everything you need to know about Amazon Prime’s dystopian survival drama

Who is working on The Power behind-the-scenes? The Power has been adapted for screen by Alderman herself, who led an all-women writing team boasting the talents of Claire Wilson, Sarah Quintrell, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Rebecca Levene and Whit Anderson. Neasa Hardiman and Lisa Gunning, meanwhile, join the all-women directing team of Reed Morano, Shannon Murphy, and Ugla Hauksdóttir. Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear join Alderman, Morano, and Wilson in executive producing the project.

Reed Morano will be directing and producing The Power.

When will The Power be available to stream on Amazon Prime? Amazon Prime has yet to confirm when The Power will be hitting our TV screens. It is currently in production, though, so it’s looking likely to be late 2021 or early 2022.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy