The Prince: Sophie Turner to play Princess Charlotte in HBO’s royal comedy series
Kayleigh Dray
- Kayleigh Dray

Sophie Turner, aka Game Of Thrones’ Queen of the North, will portray Princess Charlotte in HBO’s The Prince. As in, yes, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter. That Charlotte.
Netflix’s The Crown is easily one of the most successful series of recent times. Indeed, Peter Morgan’s intimate portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II and her loved ones boasts a bevy of covetable awards – and an extremely loyal fanbase, too.
Now, it seems HBO Max is getting in on the action with their own TV series about the royal family.
Rather than focus on all the personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries, though, creator and showrunner Gary Janetti has decided to strike… well, to strike a less serious note.
With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about The Prince.
What’s the plot of HBO’s The Prince?
The animated comedy series focuses on seven-year-old Prince George, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.
The result? Something a little like Stewie from Family Guy, and a little like infamous satirical blog, Suri’s Burn Book.
Who makes up the cast of HBO’s The Prince?
Janetti himself will be voicing Prince George, while Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner will star as none other than Princess Charlotte.
The Prince also stars Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.
Is there a trailer for HBO’s The Prince?
We don’t have a proper trailer just yet, but there is a quarantine-themed teaser – featuring an impossibly catty Prince George.
When will HBO’s The Prince be available to stream in the UK?
The series doesn’t have an air date just yet, nor a UK broadcaster. We’ll let you know when it does.
Images: Getty