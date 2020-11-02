Netflix’s The Crown is easily one of the most successful series of recent times. Indeed, Peter Morgan’s intimate portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II and her loved ones boasts a bevy of covetable awards – and an extremely loyal fanbase, too.

Now, it seems HBO Max is getting in on the action with their own TV series about the royal family.

Rather than focus on all the personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries, though, creator and showrunner Gary Janetti has decided to strike… well, to strike a less serious note.