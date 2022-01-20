The Puppet Master centres on siblings Sophie and Jake Clifton as they struggle to come to terms with what they think is currently happening to their mother, Sandra. The siblings believe that Hendy-Freegard is currently coercively controlling their mother, who he met on a dating site and moved in with in 2012.

The siblings have had no contact with their mother, who has since disappeared with Hendy-Freegard.

“It doesn’t matter what we’ve been through, we still love you and we want you back in our lives,” Jake Clifton says in The Puppet Master, in the hope that his missing mother will see the Netflix series and finally make contact.

The man at the centre of it all is Hendy-Freegard, who has strongly denied any claims of coercion. But where and how did the cons start?