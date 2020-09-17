In can what we can only describe as dream casting news, it’s been announced that Lily James and Andrew Scott will lead an all-star cast in a TV adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love. The two stars join Dominic West, Emily Beecham, Dolly Wells, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif, Freddie Fox, Emily Mortimer and Beattie Edmondson. Mortimer will also be writing and directing the series, which has been commissioned by and is set to air on BBC One.

Here’s everything we know about the exciting production so far…

What is The Pursuit of Love about? The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by James, and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Beecham.

The Pursuit of Love is coming to BBC One in 2021.

Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the “ideal husband”. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.

The Pursuit of Love: Andrew Scott plays Lord Merlin.

West and Wells will play Linda’s parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, while Scott will appear as Lord Merlin, the Radlett’s wealthy and eccentric neighbour. Mortimer stars as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter and Edmondson as Louisa Radlett.

Lily James in The Pursuit of Love.

Linda and Fanny’s suitors include Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif as Alfred Wincham and Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig. Phew!

Speaking about the project, Mortimer, says: “I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was impossible to say no. It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character - the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett - still reads as a radical. I feel privileged to be directing this show and working with the brilliant teams at Open Book, Moonage Pictures, Amazon and the BBC. ” James adds; “It’s great to be working with Emily. Her brilliant scripts bring new life to this story - full of love, full of friendship, very moving and sad in places, but also funny and true to life”. When is The Pursuit of Love out? The Pursuit of Love will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK in 2021.

