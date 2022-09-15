It’s a universal fact that if you’re looking for a highly produced documentary, Netflix is usually the place for it. From nature to true crime and everything in between, the streaming giant is usually the one-stop-shop for films and docuseries that get us thinking and leave us primed and ready for multiple internet wormholes. Now, Netflix is bringing us a brand new series about the well-known Bling Ring. The case rocked us all back in the early 2000s and was an insight into the way that certain young American adults managed to maneuver their way into Hollywood lifestyle.

The Bling Ring – also known as The Burglar Bunch and the Hollywood Hills Burglars – were a group of convicted thieves who targeted the homes of A-list celebrities between October 2008 through to August 2009. Most notably, most of the stolen possessions belonged to socialite Paris Hilton, whose house was broken into several times.

If you cast your mind back to 2009 or even just to the 2013 Sofia Coppola film that starred Emma Watson, it’s safe to say that the case transfixed us all. Well, now Netflix is releasing The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist aka the documentary we didn’t know we needed – but are obsessed with already. As the synopsis reads: “First there was the reality series, then came a Hollywood movie – but the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told … until now. 10 years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home invasions that gripped the nation.” But as well as being an interesting insight into the case and people at the centre of it, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist also looks like it will provide viewers with a lesson in online fame and the consequences that can come from social media. It’s been described as a “cautionary tale for teens today” because the docuseries will also “show what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control”.

As well as the usual Netflix chronological structure of the documentary, we’ll also be hearing from some of the more notable people who had items stolen, including American TV personality Audrina Patridge. The documentary will also feature interviews with Bling Ring members Alexis Haines (formerly Neiers) and Nick Norgo (formerly Prugo), as well as expert celebrity comment from Perez Hilton. With the trailer having just been released, the excitement for the new docuseries has only notched up tenfold. It starts with a flashback to the early 2000s when members of the Bling Ring had their mugshots plastered on TV but then Patridge quickly appears in the trailer, saying: “It was like they went shopping in my closet.” And perhaps in the most iconic line of the trailer, one woman comments on the case, saying: “The defendants want to be famous. The attorneys want to be famous. It’s like a fucked up Greek tragedy.” Nick Norgo admits that the group “constantly went to Paris’ house”, even going so far as to refer to her home as “our personal ATM”.

Audrina Patridge features in the new Netflix documentary.

As we get a look into how Haines and Norgo’s lives came to such levels of criminality – and the events that followed after their convictions – we can’t help but think that the chaos of the trailer is only a snapshot of what will unfold in the new three-part series. Watch the trailer here:

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will be available to stream on Netflix on 21 September.



