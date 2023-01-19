Eugene Levy – aka the man behind Hollywood’s most iconic eyebrows – is easily one of our famous actors, if only because we so strongly associate him with the warm-hearted Johnny Rose of Schitt’s Creek fame. Now, though, he’s stepping out into the spotlight as himself with a gorgeous new travel series (quite possibly the best next thing when you don’t have a holiday of your own on the horizon), and we can’t wait to sink our teeth into it. Here’s what you need to know, then, about The Reluctant Traveller. What’s The Reluctant Traveller all about? This eight-episode travel series follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations and dives headfirst into local adventures with new friends.

Think sound baths in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo, and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Phew! Watch the trailer for The Reluctant Traveller below:

It looks like there’s more to this travel series than horizon-broadening experiences; Levy is set to stay in some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa. Why is Eugene Levy hosting a travel series? While it’s easy to assume that all of this globe-trotting is second nature to the American Pie actor, it’s worth noting that Levy is “not your typical travel show host”. Indeed, as the synopsis points out, “he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in exploring the world” – so it’s with a sense of serious trepidation that Levy packs his suitcase. This means that we’re absolutely thinking this travel series is going to be something like a hybrid between Stanley Tucci’s Searching For Italy and Karl Pilkington’s An Idiot Abroad, and we are here for it. Especially if his famous children – that’s Dan Levy and Sarah Levy (both of whom also star in our beloved Schitt’s Creek as David Rose and Twyla Sands respectively) – make a cameo or two.

When Dan Levy was asked about his relationship with his dad in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said that, growing up, “he always knew that love was there” from his parents. “I’ve never had to prove myself. I’ve never had to explain myself and that, fundamentally, is the support that every father needs to give their son,” he added. “Particularly where the son is a gay or queer person, because that relationship is crucial. And I think for a lot of people, they don’t get that support from their fathers. I’m grateful.”

Eugene Levy stars in his very own travel documentary.

In the same interview, the proud son went on to share what he learned from his dad during the seven years of filming Schitt’s Creek. “Just the way that he is with people, the way that he operates on set, the level of care and respect… it’s quite remarkable.” We can’t wait to see this side of Levy in The Reluctant Traveller, quite frankly. What are people saying about The Reluctant Traveller? Levy has said that the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons, and expressed his “hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears.”

Fingers crossed his motion sickness doesn’t give him too many problems, though – and that he still gets dinner at 7 on the dot. When can we watch The Reluctant Traveller? The Reluctant Traveller is set to premiere around the world on 24 February via Apple TV+. Will you be watching?

