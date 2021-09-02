At this point, it may feel as if every single new TV show on the horizon has some vague connection to Line Of Duty, but you know what they say; if it ain’t broke… To that end, then, we’re happy to report that The Rig – an epic six-part thriller, directed by LOD’s John Strickland and starring none other than Martin ‘Steve Arnott’ Compston – looks every bit as good as those initial reports first promised. Here’s what you need to know about the series.

What’s the plot of The Rig? Seemingly blending the horror and thriller genres, The Rig whisks us away to an oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea.

Calvin Demba stars as Baz in The Rig.

There, we meet the crew of the Kinloch Bravo, who are eagerly waiting to be collected and returned to the mainland. Too bad, then, that a mysterious and all-enveloping fog makes this impossible, eh?

“The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world,” continues the official synopsis. “And, as the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust.” It adds ominously: “Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.”

Martin Compston will take on the role of Fulmer in The Rig.

Anyone else getting big Vigil vibes, albeit combined with Stephen King’s The Mist? Who stars in The Rig? As mentioned already, Compston has a starring role in this thriller, but he’s far from the only recognisable name on the list. We also have Schitt’s Creek actor Emily Hampshire, Small Axe’s Rochenda Sandall, and not one but two Game Of Thrones legends in Iain Glen and Owen Teale.

Game Of Thrones star Iain Glen will step into the shoes of Magnus for The Rig.

As if that weren’t enough star power for you, the series also boasts the talents of Shetland’s Mark Bonnar, Gangs Of London actor Richard Pepple, Kingsman’s Calvin Demba, Paradox’s Emun Elliott, Jingle Jangle’s Abraham Popoola, Trainspotting’s Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers (of Doctors fame).

What are people saying about The Rig? Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video, promises big things from this epic thriller. “The Rig is a brilliant story, expertly told, in the most dramatic of settings,” she says. “It asks searching questions about nature and the environment, about what it takes to survive and to be human, which feels very pertinent to the world we are living in now.” When and where can we watch The Rig? Filming for the new UK Amazon Original series finished earlier this month in Edinburgh, Scotland, which means it could quite possibly hit the streaming platform just in time for winter.

Mark Bonnar will star as Alwyn in The Rig.

Failing that, we’re predicting an early 2022 release date – especially as there’s such a huge appetite for good, nail-biting thrillers at the moment. Will you be watching?

