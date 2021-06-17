Excellent news for all you podcast addicts – the story that became a viral pod sensation is coming to small screens soon, starring comedy stalwarts Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. The Shrink Next Door will take a close look at the true-life events surrounding a psychiatrist and his patient, and the lengths that the former went to to control someone in his care. It looks to be an interesting watch, and not just because of the popularity of the podcast that inspired it. The TV show is set to look closely at the relationship between mental health professional and patient, and how certain dynamics can lead to abuse and manipulation. The seven-episode podcast series – of the same name – was released to high acclaim in May 2019, and was quickly snapped up as a TV concept last year. The Big Sick’s Michael Showalter will direct and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett has written the script, so we’re expecting big things. Here’s what we know so far.

What’s The Shrink Next Door really about?

The TV show will dramatise the story told by the podcast series, one of a psychiatrist – Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopfl – manipulating his patient Marty Markowitz and endeavouring to take over his life, isolating him from everyone else he holds dear. By the time Markowitz had been seeing the doctor for a few years, Herschkopfl was the only person he had left in his life, as he’d advised his patient to distance himself from all others.“Looking back on it all, it seemed like I was in a cult,” Markowitz has said in an interview. “What does every good cult leader do? The first thing they do is separate you from your family.” “It’s their job to reconstruct yourself into a whole human being, not demean you,” Phyllis, Markowitz’s sister, added. At Dr Herschkopfl’s advice, Markowitz didn’t see his sister for 27 years. Based on true events that occurred throughout the doctor and patient’s relationship, it will reveal how Dr Herschkopfl inserted himself into Markowitz’s life in other insidious ways – like moving into his patient’s Hamptons home and persuading him to name him as president of a family business. Wild. The show’s official synopsis reads: “The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.” Who is starring in The Shrink Next Door?

Rudd will play psychiatrist Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopfl and Ferrell will play Marty, one of Ike’s patients (both are also set to executive produce), while WandaVision’s Katherine Hahn will appear as Phyllis Markowitz, and Casey Wilson (who you may recognise from Gone Girl, Bride Wars and TV sensation Happy Endings) will play Bonnie, Ike’s wife.

Is there a trailer for The Shrink Next Door? Yes there is indeed – watch below for a teaser of what Rudd and Ferrell have been working on.

The Shrink Next Door will be released on Apple TV+ from 19 November.