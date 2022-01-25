We never know what angles crime dramas can present us with. We’re a sucker for the classic murder mystery and the whodunnit format we all know and love. But paving the way for a new take on the beloved genre is Netflix’s The Sinner, which has shown us the beauty of the ‘whydunnit’. Yes, we love to uncover who actually committed the crime but The Sinner flips the narrative on its head by presenting us with the perpetrator in the first couple of episodes and then uncovering the motives behind the crime.

Now, the dark and twisted series is back for a fourth (and final) season and is dropping on Netflix tomorrow. While winter TV is currently at its finest, we know that if previous seasons of this Jessica Biel-produced drama are anything to go by, you’ll want to add this one to your watchlist as soon as possible. Here’s everything we know about The Sinner season four.

What will The Sinner season four be about? The crime anthology series has followed Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) through many a dark case and it seems as though this upcoming series is no different. The synopsis reads: “Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). “When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.”

Alice Kremelberg stars as Percy Muldoon in the fourth season of The Sinner.

Who will star in The Sinner season four? Obviously, Bill Pullman will be reprising his role as broody and mysterious Harry Ambrose and this season will be joined by a host of new cast members, as well as Jessica Biel remaining an executive producer on the series. Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is The New Black) plays Percy Muldoon, the daughter of the island’s prominent family while Francis Fisher (Titanic) stars as Meg Muldoon and Neal Huff (The Grand Budapest Hotel) as Sean Muldoon. Also joining the cast will be Michael Mosley (Next) as Colin Muldoon, Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant) as Stephanie Lam and Ronin Wong (Man In The High Castle) as Mike Lam.

Alice Kremelberg as Percy Muldoon, Frances Fisher as Meg Muldoon, Neal Huff as Sean Muldoon in The Sinner.

Is this the final season of The Sinner? Unfortunately, yes. The fourth season of The Sinner aired in the US late last year on USANetwork and while doing so, the network confirmed that season five would not be happening. They have said, though, that season four will conclude with “a satisfying close to Ambrose’s journey.”

Is there a trailer for The Sinner season four? There most certainly is and while we’re sure Detective Ambrose has the smarts to crack the case, this mystery looks like it could be his most ominous yet. As the trailer starts with all eyes on Ambrose as a possible suspect, it’s up to him to uncover what happened to Percy, who seemingly jumps off a cliff of her own free will. With her family members closing ranks and her own mother telling Ambrose “You need to let this go”, the real question is: will Ambrose manage to get to the bottom of this mystery with his own sanity intact or will this case be the one that finally stumps him? Watch the trailer here:

When and where will The Sinner season four be available to watch? The Sinner season four will be available to stream on Netflix on 26 January.

