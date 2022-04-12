We all knew that this series of The Split was going to be a stellar one, and as well as being one of the most-watched shows of 2020, the legal drama has already been providing emotional plotlines and twists galore. While the series is available to binge-watch to our heart’s content on BBC iPlayer, many of us are tuning in to BBC One weekly for an instalment of the twisted drama. And it’s safe to say that last night’s episode continued to bring the tears and the confusion, and we’re counting down the days to the next episode.

While we bite our nails and remain on the edge of our seats wondering what’s going to happen for the rest of this series – not least because of episode one’s shock death – one of the drama’s main stars has revealed more about the possibility of a The Split spin-off. Stephen Mangan (who stars as Nathan) has teased some potential spin-off ideas and it comes after series creator Abi Morgan revealed hopes of working with the cast again. So it’s safe to say that our minds have been whirring with possibilities.

Stephen Mangan and Lara Pulver as Stephen and Kate in BBC One's The Split.

Speaking to RadioTimes, he has confirmed that he would “absolutely” reprise his role. Nathan and Hannah’s (Nicola Walker) marriage broke down at the end of last season following her affair with co-worker Christie (Barry Atsma) but Mangan reveals that maybe it would be his character and Christie that could walk off into the sunset together. He joked: “Nathan and Christie open an antiques boutique in the Cotswolds together.” Speaking about his love of the series and a potential return, he added: “All you want as an actor is to be in stuff like this that’s well written, well acted, well directed, well produced and popular and interesting. So yeah, absolutely, of course.” This series has already begun with a look at Nathan’s new relationship with child psychologist Kate (Laura Pulver), and while those of us who were rooting for Nathan and Hannah to get back together may be confused right now, Mangan says there could still be room for hope.

Nicola Walker as Hannah and Stephen Mangan as Nathan in BBC One's The Split.

He explains: “At the beginning, they’re splitting up and let’s see where that goes. But there’s a reason why they had such a long and successful marriage. They really got each other and they’ve known each other their whole lives. “Their lives are completely intertwined in every respect, so there’s no reason why they wouldn’t do a [Richard] Burton and [Elizabeth] Taylor and carry on getting divorced and married and divorced and married.” He continued: “I think there’s a proper, proper love there, which is what makes it so painful, of course, because if there wasn’t, it’d be easy. They’d just say, ‘This isn’t working.’ But that’s the problem.”

The Split season three has already opened up with Nathan's surprising new relationship.

Mangan reveals that there’s a bigger set of questions at the heart of Hannah and Nathan’s fraught relationship – one viewers will be able to relate to. He says: “What do you do when you love someone but it’s not quite working? Do you stick it out? Do you split up and think there’s more to be had out there? I’m sure people are wrestling with that conundrum all the time. “I think almost every adult will know what it’s like to be with someone or want to be with someone or be with someone who doesn’t want to be with you. All those variations. That’s what the show is about. It’s such a fundamental part of who we are, so yeah, it does explain its popularity in some degree.” While rumours of a spin-off series continue to circulate, we’ll just remain glued to the TV every Monday night for the foreseeable in hopes of The Split continuing to shock and wow us. All episodes of The Split season three are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with episodes airing weekly on BBC One on Mondays at 9pm.

