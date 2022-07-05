It’s summer and, rather suitably, there’s a fun-loving wave of modern romance coming to our TVs and cinemas (and we’re definitely not complaining). One particular romcom that has caught the attention of many online is Amazon Prime’s new series The Summer I Turned Pretty. If you’ve been anywhere on social media recently, you’ll know that this romantic drama has been garnering all of the attention – and for good reason. It focuses on a girl caught in a love triangle with two brothers as she lives through her first love and first heartbreak all in one glorious summer.

It’s suitably emotional, as is the way with teenage romantic dramas, but it’s also deliciously charming and easy-to-watch, aka everything we want from a TV show right now.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Prime Video now.

The coming-of-age drama is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) and stars Lola Tung in the lead role as Isabel “Belly” Conklin. Of course, we were hoping that the series would be renewed – seeing as the book is part of a beloved trilogy of YA novels – and even before the series premiered, a second season was already confirmed. Undoubtedly, if you’ve watched the series, then the book trilogy is the next thing you’ll be focusing your attention on. Although the series premiered on Prime Video last month, people have recently taken the time to binge-watch it and revel in the gooey romance of the drama.

And just when we didn’t think the series could have us in more of a chokehold, fan-favourite singer Lizzo has taken to TikTok to give us daily updates on her thoughts about the new series. Lizzo has essentially captured all of our feelings around the show, ranging from tears, cooing and regular “what is going on?!” pauses to think about the love triangle more closely:

Like many of us, you’re either Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah but Lizzo is firmly in the camp of her “Jer bear”:

And in a compliment that even had Jenny Han in Lizzo’s comments in surprise, Lizzo congratulated the series on its soundtrack. With everything from Dua Lipa to Taylor Swift and Wheatus, we’d be inclined to agree:

But ultimately, The Summer I Turned Pretty has captured the kind of lighthearted nostalgia we’re all craving – a show where we can all laugh, reminisce and get lost in the wonderful teen bliss of romance:

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Prime Video now.



Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy