Sky’s The Tattooist Of Auschwitz: the bestselling novel is being adapted as a new TV series – here’s everything you need to know about it
The Tattooist Of Auschwitz is getting the small-screen treatment and is being produced as a new Sky drama. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Whether you’re a book or television lover, the entertainment world has been abuzz with book-to-TV adaptations recently.
From BBC Three’s take on Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends to the much-anticipated releases of Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Where The Crawdads Sing and Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love, it’s a great time to be a bookworm who loves TV.
Of course, transferring the magic of on-page words to the small screen comes with its challenges, pitfalls and surprises, but we’re enjoying the recent slew of adaptations. This time round, though, it’s a novel that many will have read or have heard about in some way.
Heather Morris’s The Tattooist Of Auschwitz has sold millions of copies (six million, to be exact) and it remains one of the bestselling books of the 21st century. Now, it’s getting the small screen treatment following the confirmation that the book is being adapted as a new Sky series.
The new drama is part of the broadcaster’s largest ever slate of new programming and already includes a second series of I Hate Suzie and Sheridan Smith’s Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.
Details about The Tattooist Of Auschwitz remain under wraps for now but its small synopsis describes it as a “major” adaptation and a “life-affirming and heartrending story of bravery and love in the darkest of places”.
The novel was published in 2018 and the plotline for the bestseller came about when Morris worked in a large public hospital in Melbourne and in 2003 was introduced to an elderly gentleman, Holocaust survivor and Auschwitz-Birkenau tattooist Ludwig (Lale) Sokolov, who “might just have a story worth telling”. Heather then used Lale’s story as the basis for The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.
The synopsis for the book reads:
“I tattooed a number on her arm. She tattooed her name on my heart.
“In 1942, Lale Sokolov arrived in Auschwitz-Birkenau. He was given the job of tattooing the prisoners marked for survival – scratching numbers into his fellow victims’ arms in indelible ink to create what would become one of the most potent symbols of the Holocaust.
“Waiting in line to be tattooed, terrified and shaking, was a young girl. For Lale – a dandy, a jack-the-lad, a bit of a chancer – it was love at first sight. And he was determined not only to survive himself, but to ensure this woman, Gita, did, too.
“So begins one of the most life-affirming, courageous, unforgettable and human stories of the Holocaust: the love story of the tattooist of Auschwitz.”
The historical fiction novel is a heart-wrenching one, but it’s also full of hope and illuminating real-life events. If the book’s anything to go by, we can only wait in anticipation for what the Sky series has in store for us.
As of yet, there aren’t any further casting or release date details, but speaking about the upcoming series announcement, Morris said: “I am so thrilled that Sky TV, with Synchronicity Films, are adapting The Tattooist Of Auschwitz. It’s a dream come true. I am one very happy author!”
We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more – watch this space for updates.
Images: Zaffre; HeatherMorrisAuthor.com