The new drama is part of the broadcaster’s largest ever slate of new programming and already includes a second series of I Hate Suzie and Sheridan Smith’s Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

Details about The Tattooist Of Auschwitz remain under wraps for now but its small synopsis describes it as a “major” adaptation and a “life-affirming and heartrending story of bravery and love in the darkest of places”.

The novel was published in 2018 and the plotline for the bestseller came about when Morris worked in a large public hospital in Melbourne and in 2003 was introduced to an elderly gentleman, Holocaust survivor and Auschwitz-Birkenau tattooist Ludwig (Lale) Sokolov, who “might just have a story worth telling”. Heather then used Lale’s story as the basis for The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.