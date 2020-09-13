As the nights draw in and autumn approaches, there’s no better time to get stuck in to a dark and gritty drama – and this year’s autumn TV does not disappoint. Alongside the return of series including His Dark Materials on the BBC and Criminal on Netflix, there’s a whole host of brand new dramas which are sure to capture our attention over the next couple of months. Among them is Sky’s new psychological thriller The Third Day, the first episode of which is set to hit our screens later this week. Starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, this experimental series centres around a mysterious island where everything is not what it seems, and is split into three parts – Summer, Autumn and Winter.

The Third Day: Jude Law stars in Sky's new psychological thriller.

Perhaps most interestingly, the ‘Autumn’ episode will actually be a “live theatrical event” which will follow the show’s cast, including Law, in real-time, and will be broadcast live on Sky Arts and online. With its mysterious island setting, secretive rituals and psychological elements, The Third Day is giving us some serious Lost-turned-Midsommar vibes – and we couldn’t be more excited.

You may also like Autumn TV: Stylist’s guide to the best new dramas coming this season

Intrigued? To find out more about The Third Day – including what we can expect from the show’s three-part storyline – you can check out our guide to the thrilling drama below.

What is the plot of The Third Day?

Described as a “unique story” told in “three separate but interconnected parts” The Third Day follows the stories of Sam (Law) and Helen (Harris) as they find themselves drawn to a mysterious island off of the British coast called Osea. The show’s first part, Summer, tells Sam’s story. As per Sky’s synopsis: “‘Summer’ sees Sam drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, and the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss hidden in his past through a distorted lens of the present. “As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret.”

The Third Day: Naomie Harris as Helen in 'Winter'.

Following the live ‘Autumn’ broadcast, which will “invite viewers deeper into the mysterious world of Osea and will blur and distort the lines between what’s real and what’s not,” the show will then explore Helen’s adventure onto the island. “‘Winter’ follows Helen who is a headstrong outsider who finds herself inextricably drawn to the island in her pursuit to seek answers,” the synopsis reads. “As the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted, Helen and her family are caught between the island’s splintered forces, which gives rise to a fractious battle to decide its fate.”

Who stars in The Third Day?

Is there a trailer for The Third Day?

Sky has treated us to not just one, but two trailers for The Third Day – and they’re both seriously good. While the first trailer focuses more on Sam and Helen’s arrival on the island – and what they find there – the second gives them a glimpse into their backstories and reasons for coming to the island. You can watch them both below.

Trailer One:

Trailer Two:

How many episodes of The Third Day will there be?

The Third Day is made up of six episodes, plus the “live theatrical event” which will air halfway through. The first three episodes focus on Sam’s story, and the final three will focus on Helen’s.

When and where can I watch The Third Day?

The first episode of The Third Day will premiere on HBO in the US on 14 September, before airing in the UK at 2 am and 9 pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on 15 September. The live broadcast ‘Autumn’ will be available to watch for free on Sky Arts and online on 3 October.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy