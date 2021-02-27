So we’re pretty excited about what she’s doing next…

Leslie will star opposite Suranne Jones in upcoming BBC series, Vigil, which is a thriller from the people behind Line Of Duty and Bodyguard. And she appears in the latest film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile, which is expected to be released later this year. It’s also just been announced that she’ll take the lead in a TV adaptation of another hugely popular book, Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Deadline has confirmed that Leslie will star opposite fellow former Downton Abbey star Theo James in the lead roles of HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife. The story follows the complicated marriage between a man, Henry (James), who has a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unpredictably, and Clare (Leslie), who has to cope with his frequent absences and dangerous experiences of reappearing in odd places.

The Time Traveler's Wife: Theo James will star opposite Rose Leslie in the TV series.

Even if you haven’t read the bestselling 2003 book, it’s likely that you’ve watched the highly popular 2009 film adaptation starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Steven Moffat, who is creating the series and has previously worked on Doctor Who and Sherlock, recently told Radio Times: “Time travel is a problem to the characters in [The] Time Traveler’s Wife. They don’t want to be in that film. They want to be in when Harry Met Sally.”

He added: “It’s a love story about ordinary people trying to live decent lives, complicated by the really annoying intrusion of time travel.” The series is currently in pre-production and no further casting has yet been announced, so it’s unclear when we can expect it to hit our screens. But it’s the perfect excuse to watch the original film or revisit the book this weekend.

