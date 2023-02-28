BBC One’s high-tension thriller drama The Tourist began simply enough: a man (Jamie Dornan) suffering from amnesia desperately attempts to figure out who he is – before the people pursuing him through the Australian outback catch and kill him, that is. Over time, though, it became something far more nuanced, dealing with complex themes around morality and self-identity. And that, combined with the show’s cliffhanger ending, means that many viewers are still thinking about the TV series now. Thank goodness, then, that the BBC has confirmed that we’re getting a second series of the show, which will once again be created and written by Jack and Harry Williams and produced by award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag).

Here’s what we know so far about the nerve-jangling mystery thriller’s second outing. What’s the plot of The Tourist season 2? Warning: this section contains spoilers for season one finale of The Tourist. We always assumed that Dornan’s character, ‘The Man’, was a good guy. As it turns out, though, he wasn’t. Not really.

Jamie Dornan stars as "The Man" in BBC One's The Tourist.

That’s right: towards the end of the season one finale, we discovered a few key (and horrifying) details about Dornan’s character: His real name is Elliot

Elliot worked as an accountant for a drug lord named Kostas (Alex Dimitriades)

Elliot went on the run after he fell in love with Luci (Shalom Brune-Franklin), aka Kostas’s fiancée and stole a bag with over £1 million stashed inside, obviously

Elliot used to force people to smuggle heroin for Kostas, resulting in the tragic deaths of two women who were killed when the bags filled with drugs exploded inside of them The revelation proves too much for Elliot to bear, especially as it seemingly shatters his relationship with traffic cop Helen (Danielle Macdonald) into a thousand tiny pieces. Cue him purposefully crashing his car in a fit of despair, before taking an overdose at the hospital in a desperate attempt to escape his seemingly all-consuming guilt.

Except… Well, then a text arrives from Helen, suggesting that the pair could potentially reconcile. And, considering Dornan and Macdonald are both heading to Ireland to begin filming the second season together, we like to think that their characters might just do that.

Shalom Brune-Franklin stars as Luci Miller in BBC's The Tourist.

That or, y’know, Helen finally makes it into detective school. Either or. Who else will star in The Tourist season 2? As well as Dornan and Macdonald, it seems safe to assume that Brune-Franklin will also return to reprise her role as Luci. We could also expect to see Genevieve Lemon as Sue, Danny Adcock as Ralph, Damon Herriman as Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers, Alex Andreas as Dimitri Panigiris and Maria Mercedes as Freddie Lanagan.

Is there a trailer for The Tourist season 2? Filming has only just begun on the second season of The Tourist, so it’s unlikely we will see a trailer any time soon. Watch this space, though.

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jamie Dornan star in BBC's The Tourist.

What are people saying about The Tourist season 2? When previously asked about the prospect of a second season, Dornan compared the success of the series to The Fall, in which he stars alongside Gillian Anderson. “The Fall was meant to be one series,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There was big demand for The Fall, obviously, and we did a couple more [seasons]. “In the UK and Ireland and Australia, and anywhere it’s been so far, people seem to love The Tourist, so who knows? I know conversations are being had. So we’ll see what we get to, but I would love to.” Looks like his wish came true, eh?

Danielle Macdonald will star as Helen Chambers in The Tourist.

When will The Tourist season 2 be available to watch on BBC One? Not until late this year or the beginning of next at the very earliest, we’re afraid. In the meantime, though, the first season of The Tourist is streaming on BBC iPlayer and available on DVD and Blu-ray. Might be worth giving it a rewatch.

