Harry and Jack Williams have already dazzled us with their work on The Missing, aka the taut drama series about one father’s frenzied search for his missing son in France. Now, the critically acclaimed writers are joining forces with the BBC once again to bring us another nerve-jangling mystery thriller. Here’s what you need to know about The Tourist. What’s the plot of The Tourist? The Tourist throws us headfirst into the Australian outback, where a British man finds himself being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. “An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes up in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive,” promises the official synopsis.

“Except… he has no idea who he is.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin will star as Luci in The Tourist.

It’s an incredibly clever premise, especially as our nameless hero is still being hunted by a string of shadowy figures from his past. But why are they so intent on bringing him down? What has he done to attract their attention? And… Well, who is he? Really?

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 35 must-watch series coming to our screens

Naturally, the man’s quest for answers soon propels him back into the vast and unforgiving outback. But whether he’ll find what he’s looking for, let alone come back alive, remains to be seen. Who stars in the cast of The Tourist? Jamie Dornan takes the lead in The Tourist, starring as the unnamed man at the story’s centre. Danielle Macdonald, meanwhile, will star as Helen Chambers, a fledgling probationary constable, and Line Of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin is set to play Luci, a waitress who finds herself unexpectedly swept up in our main man’s journey for answers.

Hugo Weaving promises that The Tourist will be “dark and shocking.”

And, as if that weren’t enough star power for you, none other than Hugo Weaving himself will be taking on the role of Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia. What are people saying about The Tourist? While the series has yet to begin production, the cast and crew are incredibly excited about the TV project. “We’re hugely excited about this show. It’s tonally breaking new ground for us, and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake,” the Williams brothers have said of their new series. “The Tourist is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read,” adds Dornan. “I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.”

You may also like Best TV dramas based on true stories: 23 brilliant series to watch, from Quiz to Small Axe

Macdonald, meanwhile, notes: “Helen is a fascinating and intriguing character, I fell in love with her on page one. I ended up reading all the episodes in one sitting because I couldn’t put them down! “I’m so excited to get to be a part of this incredible project and I can’t wait to start filming alongside the amazing cast and production team.” Brune-Franklin has promised: “This story is really unique and I’m excited to be a part of bringing it to life with this brilliant team. I’m looking forward to adding to the thrilling mystery of these scripts with the wonderfully intriguing character of Luci.”

Danielle Macdonald will star as Helen Chambers in The Tourist.

And Weaving, piling praise upon the “dark and shocking” drama, has said: “I’m very excited to be slipping into the skin of one of the fabulously idiosyncratic characters who people the desert landscape of The Tourist. “The scripts are… surprising and hilarious and always very human. This is a tonally unique project and should be an unforgettable ride and shoot for us all.”

You may also like New on Netflix: 29 truly brilliant films are coming to the streaming platform this year

Colour us intrigued. When will The Tourist be available to watch on BBC One? Hold your horses, everyone; casting is still in progress and production isn’t due to begin on The Tourist until the spring, so we imagine the show won’t be hitting our TV screens until at least winter 2021 – if not the early half of 2022. It’s also worth noting that The Tourist is a joint venture between HBO Max, so it remains to be seen whether or not episodes will air in the US before coming to the BBC, or whether they’ll opt for a global premiere. To be honest, though, it doesn’t matter; we’re well and truly on board for this one and are more than willing to wait. We’ll bring you more details as and when they become available.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy