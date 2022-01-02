BBC’s The Tourist: 18 thoughts people are sharing on the binge-watch thriller of the moment
BBC thriller The Tourist has taken Twitter by storm. Here are just some of the reactions to the new six-part series, starring Jamie Dornan as a man with no memory being hunted through the Australian outback.
Forget about resolutions and fitness regimes. What we really need to get into the swing of the New Year is a gripping TV thriller to devour – and thankfully The Tourist, a dark and deliciously twisty offering from the BBC, has obliged.
The new six-part drama stars Jamie Dornan as a British man who finds himself in the stark and beautiful Australian outback, being pursued by a truck trying to ram him off the road. The man later wakes up in hospital, alive but with no idea who he is; or what baggage from his past means people are now trying to kill him.
Cue: an unbearably tense storyline played out against the vast and forbidding outback; a landscape that is almost as eerie (in this show, at least) as the plot itself.
Arriving on BBC iPlayer on New Year’s Day, The Tourist quickly set Twitter alight, sparking a hundred different reactions, questions and real-time conspiracy theories.
While some viewers couldn’t tear themselves away from the prospect of Jamie Dornan singing in the show opener, others were consumed by the minutiae of the plot – and a mystery that became murkier by the minute.
From first impressions to final verdicts, and everything in-between, here are 18 thoughts people are sharing on a binge-watch New Year fix.
First impressions
Jamie Dornan’s voice
Car crash moment
Dazed and confused
So damn tense
Sleep thief
All six episodes of The Tourist are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.
