Forget about resolutions and fitness regimes. What we really need to get into the swing of the New Year is a gripping TV thriller to devour – and thankfully The Tourist, a dark and deliciously twisty offering from the BBC, has obliged.

The new six-part drama stars Jamie Dornan as a British man who finds himself in the stark and beautiful Australian outback, being pursued by a truck trying to ram him off the road. The man later wakes up in hospital, alive but with no idea who he is; or what baggage from his past means people are now trying to kill him.