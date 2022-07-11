It’s got a whole new premise and some returning familiar faces. So with that, here’s everything you need to know about The Tower season two.

What is the plot of The Tower season two? The new series is going to be entitled The Tower II: Death Message and is based on Kate London’s brilliant second novel of the same name. It is being adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, Fearless, 24, ER) and produced by his company Windhover Films and production company Mammoth Screen. The series opens with Lizzie (Tahirah Sharif) returning to Farlow station where her boss and former lover, DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan), partners her with Arif Johar (Michael Karim). Their first call is to a domestic violence complaint against Mark Brannon, who is accused of beating up his girlfriend, Georgina Teel, and terrorising their young daughter Skye. As the synopsis states: “Lizzie persuades Georgina to tell the truth about what Brannon has done to her, enabling Lizzie and Arif to arrest him. However, once the case gets to court, Lizzie finds herself cross-examined on the stand, leaving the whole case on a knife-edge.”

The series also follows Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan), who has transferred to Homicide Command and has a not-so-welcoming new boss, DCI Jim Fedden. He tasks her with reopening the case of a missing school girl, Tania Mills, who disappeared on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, 6 September 1997. The synopsis continues: “Sarah knows that Fedden has handed her an impossible challenge, but she throws herself into it with typical determination and thoroughness. And, gradually, perhaps helped by the fact that she too was a teenager of Tania’s age back in 1997, she begins to uncover clues that previous investigations had overlooked. At the end of the first episode, Sarah’s investigations take a further twist, which means she and Lizzie cross paths again. “The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Adama is at the heart of The Tower II, as they are forced to work together for the first time and begin to get a sense of each other’s unique strengths.”

Dare we say that the second season sounds even better than the first? We think so.

Who will star in The Tower season two? It’s been confirmed that the main cast will be returning for the second series. So that means Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones) will return as DS Sarah Collins, recent Bafta nominee Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting Of Bly Manor) will return as PC Lizzie Adama, alongside Emmett J Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) as DI Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola (Bel-Air) as DC Steve Bradshaw. Also joining the cast will be Charley Palmer Rothwell (Play Or Die) as Mark Brannon, Rosa Coduri (Nadia) as Georgina Teel and Michael Karim (The Bay) as Arif Johar.

What has been said about The Tower season two? ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, said of the new series: “It’s a real thrill to be recommissioning The Tower with an excellent cast and script from Patrick Harbinson and the team at Mammoth Screen. The characters, brilliantly created by novelist Kate London, certainly resonated with our audience, who are keen to learn what happens next.” Screenwriter and executive producer Patrick Harbinson also commented: “I am very grateful to Polly and ITV for recommissioning The Tower and delighted to be working with Damien and my friends at Mammoth again. Kate’s second novel is even better than her first. It has all her trademark authenticity, complex characters and a gripping and incredibly topical narrative. This series will keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the very end.” And fellow executive producer Damien Timmer added: “It’s really pleasing that ITV viewers enjoyed watching series one of The Tower as much as we enjoyed making it. We’re thrilled to be returning for the second volume of this fascinating story, and with this brilliant cast!”

When and where will The Tower season two be available to watch? Filming for the new series is due to commence later this summer so here’s us crossing our fingers that The Tower II will be coming to our screens some time in 2023. While a release date is yet to be announced, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

