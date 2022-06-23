The Umbrella Academy season three may have only been on Netflix for a day, but it’s already receiving plenty of praise on social media for its handling of Elliot Page’s storyline. In a bid to incorporate Page’s personal transition into the show (the actor came out publicly as a trans man in December 2020), the new season sees Page’s character – previously known as Vanya – evolve into Viktor, both physically and socially. For example, in the second episode, we watch as Viktor heads to a barbershop to have his hair cut short. Afterwards, he heads out to speak with his brothers, where he introduces himself for the first time.

Later on, Viktor can also be seen speaking with Allison, where he opens up about the process of realising he was trans. “You couldn’t have known, because I didn’t fully,” he explains. “Being with Sissy [Viktor’s previous love interest], I don’t know, she opened something in me. Showed me I’d never be free hiding from who I really am. After losing her I realised, I just can’t live in that box anymore. I won’t.” “So happy that @UmbrellaAcad allowed Elliot Page’s character to transition on the show,” read one tweet. “He’s an icon we love Viktor in this house!”

“I would like to share how I appreciate The Umbrella Academy for how they portrayed Elliot Page’s character,” added another. “They showed how Vanya transitioned to Viktor and he was so loved by the characters as he transitioned. Happy Pride Month indeed!” While a third simply wrote: “I’m sobbing can you hear me I’m crying.”

Speaking about his character’s transition on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week, Page explained how the series’ “wonderful” showrunner Steve Blackman hired an “incredible” writer called Thomas Page McBee to help tell the story. “He wrote an extraordinary book called Amateur, which I highly recommend everybody to read,” Page said of McBee. “He was the first trans man to box in Madison Square Garden. And his book and his work in general are so much about masculinity and what it means and exploring that. Thomas came on board and helped out and I feel proud of it and excited for people to see it.” The Umbrella Academy season three is available to stream now on Netflix

