When HBO announces a new mini-series, we know something great is about to hit our screens. Just look at recent offerings like Sharp Objects, Chernobyl and Big Little Lies (which, of course, led to a second season, and maybe even a third). They quickly become the big talking points across WhatsApp groups, Twitter threads and morning meetings. People lose sleep after binge-watching the entire series in one night, and everybody chimes in with a scathing review.

So it’s understandable that our interest 100% piqued when the first full trailer for a new mini-series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant was released last month. And, for the Big Little Lies fans out there, you’ll be even more excited to hear that the show’s creator, David E Kelley, is on-board as writer and showrunner for it.

You may also like Hugh Grant films: unpacking the actor’s evolution from romantic hero to pure villain

What is The Undoing? Based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing is a tense drama about a woman whose world starts to disintegrate when her husband goes missing, leaving behind a string of terrible revelations. Kidman plays successful therapist Grace Fraser, who lives in New York with her husband Jonathan (played by Grant) and their young son. The family seems to have the perfect life: Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, while their son attends one of the top schools in the city. But, all of a sudden, Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true identity. Sky says: “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.”

Nicole Kidman as Grace in The Undoing.

Explaining the title of the show, Grant recently told The Belfast Telegraph: “I suppose you could look at it in two ways… One is they’ve done a life for themselves, these people, and it all gets undone. That’s perhaps the most obvious. “But I also think it’s, for Grace, for Nicole’s character, it’s about ‘can you undo what has happened?’ because she is, you could argue, still in love with me despite the fact I’ve betrayed her.” Intriguing, right? Let’s watch the full trailer for The Undoing

“This is what rich entitled do when threatened… they conceal ugly truths to protect themselves… and they think they can get away with it,” says Noma Dumezweni’s character in the trailer, giving us all goosebumps. “The community is in shock tonight, over the gruesome discovery of a fourth-grade mother found bludgeoned to death,” says a newsreader, which we’re guessing is what triggers the explosion of events. It. Looks. So. Tense.

You may also like Netflix’s The Prom: watch the spectacular trailer for Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman’s new musical

When is The Undoing released? After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, six-part drama The Undoing is now set to hit our screens on Monday 26 October, when it will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK. Prepare to become obsessed.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy