We always knew autumn TV was going to be good. But we’re not even in October yet and the series offerings are already looking superb. We’re tearing our way through BBC’s Crossfire, avidly trying to put the pieces of the mystery murder case together in The Suspect and that’s not even mentioning the slew of other new dramas coming to Netflix. It’s the season for all things gritty, thought-provoking and addictive – so of course, there’s another new ITV drama to add to the list.

The Walk-In is not only another stellar series with our all-time favourite Stephen Graham at its helm, it’s also a fascinating true story about one activist’s mission to infiltrate a neo-Nazi group with an inside man. Not your average television synopsis, right? It’s set to be a standout five-part series, and we’ve not only been treated to the commissioning news, we’ve also been graced with a brand new trailer. With that, here’s everything you need to know about The Walk-In.

The official ITV poster for The Walk-In.

What is the plot of The Walk-In?

Written by Oscar nominated and multi Bafta award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the new drama is “an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism”, according to the synopsis. Stephen Graham (Help, Time) takes the leading role of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed neo-Nazi, now working as a journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope Not Hate. Collins was forced to flee the UK and go into hiding in the 90s when he became a mole from within the BNP but then returned to Britain to make a new life for himself. The drama focuses on Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins. In doing so, he’ll uncover a far right neo-Nazi group that, according to the synopsis, marks itself out with “a youthful clean-cut image, hell bent on creating race war”.

ITV's The Walk-In: Andrew Ellis as Robbie and Dean-Charles Chapman as Jack.

The synopsis continues: “His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them. “In spite of repeated attempts, he wasn’t able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first far right organisation to be banned by the government since the second world war. “Although the marches and the social media posts stopped Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within. Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member: a mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP.” It’s based on real life events, those of which will leave you startled and intrigued in equal measure, we’re sure. It’s set to pose some timeless questions for viewers also: What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed? We’ll just have to watch and find out.

ITV's The Walk-In: Shvorne Marks as Brenda and Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins.

Who will star in The Walk-In?

Of course, the acting marvel that is Graham is leading the cast of this new drama. If his previous roles are anything to go by, we know he’ll be giving this role the same grit we’ve come to love in shows like Line Of Duty, Peaky Blinders and Taboo. Joining Graham is also Andrew Ellis (This Is England), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game Of Thrones), Jason Flemyng (The Missing), Christopher Coghill (Eastenders), Leanne Best (Four Lives) and Shvorne Marks (The Baby). The series is produced by Jo Johnson (Unsaid Stories, Ackley Bridge) and is directed by Bafta award-winning director Paul Andrew Williams (A Confession, Murdered For Being Different, Broadchurch).

ITV's The Walk-In: Leanne Best as Alison and Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins.

Is there a trailer for The Walk-In?

There is, and very quickly we get the sense of the gravity of drama to follow. Collins (Graham) leads a lecture and shows his students a 20-year-old picture of himself, much to their shock and surprise. “I did some bad things,” he later tells his wife. But soon, the need for an “inside man” grows more than apparent and soon, the “out of your depth” case that Collins and his group want to tackle becomes an increasingly dangerous mission that could very well end in murder. Watch the trailer here:

When and where will The Walk-In be available to watch?

Filming for The Walk-In has taken place in London and surrounding areas. It will air on ITV on Monday 3 October for five consecutive weeks and will be available as a boxset drop on the ITV Hub following the transmission of the first episode.

