Robert Jordan’s The Wheel Of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with over 90 million books sold. So, yeah, you better believe that people all around the world are counting down the days until Rosamund Pike’s ambitious TV adaptation hits our screens. Here’s what you need to know about the epic drama. What is the plot of The Wheel Of Time? As fans of the books will already know, The Wheel Of Time is a story that takes place both in our past and our future – and deals with themes of good, evil, and, above all else, destiny.

“Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers,” reads the official synopsis for the series. “There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

You may also like Autumn TV: 30 brilliant new TV shows to get stuck into this season

Is there a trailer for The Wheel Of Time? The official Twitter account for the series has shared a video, which sees Pike looking directly into the camera as she addresses viewers: “The Dark One is waiting, and we can’t keep it a secret any longer. The Wheel Of Time teaser comes tomorrow.” Check it out:

Pike’s message, naturally, quickly sent the people of Twitter into a tailspin. “The number of times I’ve watched this is alarming,” reads one response to the clip. “Moiraine Sedai and I cannot wait!!! So excited!” says another. And still one more says: “I can’t thank you enough for giving us this warning, so we have time to properly freak out and then prepare ourselves for the trailer.”

You may also like The Wheel of Time: Sophie Okonedo and Rosamund Pike to star in new fantasy series

Who stars in The Wheel Of Time? The Wheel Of Time promises to be a seriously starry affair. Don’t believe us? Check out this casting list: Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Barney Harris as Matrim ‘Mat’ Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

Kae Alexander as Min Forshaw

Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor

Alvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon

Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin al’Vere

Michael Tuahine as Bran al’Vere

Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin

Johann Myers as Padan Fain How many episodes will there be for The Wheel Of Time? Season one of The Wheel Of Time will comprise six episodes. This was confirmed on the Writers Guild of America West website in December 2020, alongside the titles for each entry. Episode one – Leavetaking

Episode two – Shadow’s Waiting

Episode three – A Place of Safety

Episode four – The Dragon Reborn

Episode five – Blood Calls Blood

Episode six – The Flame of Tar Valon Watch a teaser for The Wheel Of Time below:

Uta Briesewitz (Stranger Things, Westworld) has directed the first two episodes, Wayne Yip (Hunter, Lord of The Rings) is helming another two, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield (NCIS, Altered Carbon) will be sliding into the director’s chair for the final couple. What are people saying about The Wheel Of Time? “The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel Of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created,” says showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins. “This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see.”

You may also like The Control Room on BBC One: say hello to your next must-watch TV thriller

Meanwhile, co-head of television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders promises: “The Wheel Of Time is a beloved series of fantasy novels from Robert Jordan, renowned for the rich world and diverse characters he created. The approach Rafe and his team have taken with this project is a testament to Amazon Studios commitment to deliver something special for the devoted fans around the world.” Have we been given a first look at The Wheel Of Time? The Wheel Of Time poster, which was shared at Amazon’s SDCC@Home panel, features Pike in costume as Moiraine. Check it out:

The Wheel of Time promo poster.

“I think fans of the book will recognize this as a very iconic moment in The Eye Of The World. And I think what I like about it is, for people that don’t know anything about the books, this is a moment when you see our lead, Rosamund Pike looking back over her shoulder and saying, ‘We don’t know what’s through here, but come along for the ride,’” says Judkins. “And I think that’s what’s so fun about these books and why people love them. It’s not necessarily that you need to know every detail of what’s in them, but you know that 90 million people have read and loved this thing, and if you walk through that door, you’re coming into something really exciting and special.” When and where can we watch The Wheel Of Time? The Wheel Of Time will air on Amazon Prime this November, just in time for those cold wintry evenings. Anyone else counting down the days?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy