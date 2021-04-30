Cersei Lannister was, arguably, one of the best villains to grace our screens in recent years. In fact, some argue that she was actually a true hero in Game Of Thrones. Behind every iconic TV character is an incredible actor: can you even imagine anyone but Lena Headey playing the role? No wonder she received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination for her turn as Cersei. That’s why we’re excited about the actor’s next project…

Headey has just joined the cast of the upcoming HBO five-part series, The White House Plumbers. It will unpick Watergate, a major political scandal in the US involving the administration of President Richard Nixon from 1971-74 that led to Nixon’s resignation. As confirmed by Deadline, Headey will star in a lead role alongside Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson.

A photo of the Senate Room at the White House in 1973 during the Senate Watergate Committee investigation into the scandal involving President Richard Nixon.

The White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh. It tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect. Headey plays Hunt’s wife Dorothy, a mother of four and active CIA asset who tries to hold her family together while entangling herself in her husband’s catastrophic deeds. Gleeson stars as White House Counsel John Dean. Sounds pretty gripping, right? And this isn’t the only great-sounding project that Headey is signed up to.

The actor has announced that she will be adapting a children’s horror book series, Scary Stories For Young Foxes. She is also set to star in and executive produce Beacon 23, an upcoming psychological thriller series based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Hugh Howey. And she recently wrapped up on Gunpowder Milkshake, an assassin film alongside Karen Gillan and Angela Bassett. We’ll be sure to share any exciting updates when they happen.

