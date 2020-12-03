It often feels, especially nowadays, as if we are on the cusp of a real-life dystopia. Is it any wonder, then, that TV shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s The Rain have proven so popular among viewers? Sure, these series offer up a ‘worst case scenario’ for us all to fret over, but they’re also packed full of strong, driven characters. And, better still, they inject us with a surge of against-all-odds hope, too. Of course, it’s been a wee while since we had a new drama of this ilk to obsess over. Amazon Prime Video, though, is here to fill that gaping void in our lives with their new show, The Wilds.

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 23 must-watch series coming to our screens

Here’s what you need to know. What’s the plot of The Wilds? The Wilds – which has been described as being “part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party” – explores the past and present struggles of a group of young women from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island. Which, yeah, sounds very Lost meets Pretty Little Liars, and we’re into it.

The Wilds sees a group of young women become stranded on a deserted island.

“The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured,” promises Amazon Prime Video’s official synopsis. “There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.” Is there a trailer for The Wilds? “It feels like everywhere I go, somebody’s asking me to meet some expectation,” explains one of our survivors in the pre-crash world. And then… well, watch the first trailer for The Wilds and see for yourself:

“Everything about the island feels off,” warns the trailer. No kidding, Sherlock. Who stars in the cast of The Wilds? The cast of The Wilds boasts some of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars, including… Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen, an intellectual who runs an all-girls empowerment retreat.

Sophia Ali as Fatin, a sexually-liberated teen with a troubled past.

Sarah Pidgeon as Leah, a creative brooder who forges a risqué relationship with a famous author some 20 years her senior.

Jenna Clause as Martha, a shy animal lover with low self-esteem.

Erana James as Toni, a tomboy with anger issues.

You may also like Dystopian novels: 19 powerful and frightening books that every woman should read

Who created The Wilds? The series is executive produced by Marvel’s Sarah Streicher, and also boasts Sex And The City’s Amy B. Harris as the showrunner, so it has some serious #girlpower behind it. What are people saying about The Wilds? If you think The Wilds is just your usual teens-on-a-desert-island drama (ha!), then think again. “The series offers up a vivid portrayal of what it means to grow up female in our time – whether you are lost in the wilderness or not,” promises Amazon Prime Video.

The Wilds promises to take viewers on one hell of a twisty-turny journey.

When will The Wilds be available to stream? The Wilds will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 11 December.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy