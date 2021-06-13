Over a year and a half since the first season of The Witcher landed on Netflix, we finally have some idea of what to expect from the fantasy drama’s second season. In fact, not only do we know that the show – which is Netflix’s second most-watched series, behind Bridgerton – is coming sometime in the final quarter of 2021, we also have some insight into what viewers can expect from the second season, courtesy of a brand-new teaser trailer released this weekend (11 June).

Released as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, a week-long virtual event “celebrating all things genre entertainment” on the platform, the 12-second clip focuses primarily on the character of Ciri (Freya Allan) – although there are plenty of small details and clues to be unpicked. Watch it for yourself and you’ll see what we mean:

Although there’s not *too much* to gather from this first teaser trailer, it marks the start of the official countdown to The Witcher season two, which is very exciting. Keep reading to check out everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

What will The Witcher season 2 be about? We know exactly what season two will be about, thanks to Netflix. In October last year, they released a number of first-look images for the series alongside a full synopsis, which spells out where fans can expect to see Geralt headed in the upcoming season.

“Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” the synopsis reads. “While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.” While season one of The Witcher was criticised for its slightly confusing time jumps and non-linear storytelling, it’s been confirmed that all the characters will exist on the same timeline in season two, albeit with flashbacks and flash-forwards to fill in important story details.

Geralt and Ciri in The Witcher season one.

Who stars in The Witcher season 2? A more appropriate question might be: who doesn’t star? Alongside the return of most of the series main characters, including Cavill, Chalotra and Allan, there are a whole host of new faces joining the cast, some of whom you’ll recognise straight away. These include Adjoa Andoh (aka Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury), who will play the priestess Melitele Nenneke, and Kim Bodnia (aka Killing Eve’s Konstantin), who will play Witcher trainer Vesemir.

Also appearing are Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coën, Kristofer Hivju (Game Of Thrones) as Nivellen, Liz Carr (Silent Witness) as Fenn and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. And that’s not forgetting Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Dijikstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey) as Ba’lian, Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena, Simon Callow (The Dead Room) as Codringher, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as Rience, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia and Cassie Clare (Delicious) as Phillipa Eilhart.

What has been said about The Witcher season 2? The Witcher’s showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has dropped a number of hints about what fans can expect from the new season – including the addition of new witchers. Speaking in an interview with The Wrap, she explained: “Really, in season one, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who quickly dies. “So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

Echoing this in an interview with Digital Spy, Hissrich added that, while season one was all about “building blocks” and establishing the series’ world and key characters, season two will dive into the action. “When you get to season two, all of those things start to come to play, which is that characters start meeting each other – sometimes getting along, sometimes not. All those things that we set up – Geralt and Yennefer; Geralt and Ciri; Yennefer and Ciri; all the different kingdoms that you just barely hear about in season one, start rising to the surface in season two.” She continued: “So the storytelling is a little more intense in a way, and maybe a little more focused and driven in the journeys that we’re telling in season two.”

Of course, we don’t yet have an exact release date for The Witcher season two, but we’ll be updating this space as soon as we hear more.

