Kristen Bell is set to star in a new “murder comedy” for Netflix, and we’re intrigued
Lauren Geall
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Kristen Bell’s latest project will see her return to the small screen for a limited “murder comedy” series with Netflix called The Woman In The House. Here’s everything we know so far.
Eight months since the final episode of The Good Place graced our screens, Kristen Bell is set to make her return to the small screen for a brand-new project.
If there’s one thing the world needs more of right now, it’s comedy. And that’s what makes Bell’s new Netflix show – an eight-episode “murder comedy” called The Woman In The House – extra exciting.
Bell will play Anna, a woman who, according to the show’s synopsis, becomes increasingly obsessed with the idea that her neighbour – a handsome man who has just moved in across the street – has been murdered.
The synopsis reads: “For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.
“But when a handsome neighbour moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is, until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”
According to Variety, Bell will also executive produce on the series in addition to starring in the lead role. Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf – the trio who co-created and starred in Nobodies – will serve as both executive producers and showrunners.
Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will also executive produce.
Although we don’t yet know much about the plot of The Woman In The House or who might star alongside Bell, if the synopsis is anything to go by, it seems likely that Bell will absolutely nail the role of Anna.
If her portrayal of Eleanor on The Good Place is anything to go by, she’s pretty good at mixing comedy with emotion and drama. After all, her onscreen relationship with Chidi was pretty damn heart wrenching, and the show as a whole dealt with a lot of complex and existential questions.
We don’t yet know when the show will be released, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any announcements and update you as soon as we hear more.
Images: Getty