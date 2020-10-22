Kristen Bell is set to star in a new “murder comedy” for Netflix, and we’re intrigued

Eight months since the final episode of The Good Place graced our screens, Kristen Bell is set to make her return to the small screen for a brand-new project.

If there’s one thing the world needs more of right now, it’s comedy. And that’s what makes Bell’s new Netflix show – an eight-episode “murder comedy” called The Woman In The House – extra exciting.

Bell will play Anna, a woman who, according to the show’s synopsis, becomes increasingly obsessed with the idea that her neighbour – a handsome man who has just moved in across the street – has been murdered.