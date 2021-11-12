Although she’s famously the narrator of beloved cult classic Gossip Girl, Kristen Bell has also dipped her toe into some recent darker projects. True crime comedy Queenpins saw Bell appear as a ‘pink collar criminal’, and now, she’s set to star in Netflix’s hotly anticipated dark comedy thriller, The Woman In The House. Sure, we don’t really know how those three genres will mesh seamlessly together but we’re already intrigued by the series. And the fact that Bell has agreed to front the show makes us feel safe in predicting that this will be a binge-worthy series to be lapped up immediately upon release.

Brought to us by Gloria Sanchez Productions, which is headed up by actor Will Ferrell, the eight-episode limited series will follow Bell as a heartbroken protagonist who witnesses a murder. Here are the details we know about the upcoming Netflix series so far.

The Gossip Girl star will lead the cast as Anna in Netflix's The Woman In The House.

What is the plot of The Woman In The House? According to Netflix, the story will focus on heartbroken Anna (played by Kristen Bell) who seems to live every day in the exact same way: “She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.” However, when a handsome neighbour (Tom Riley) moves in across the street, Anna begins to see some fun possibilites creep into her life. He’s a charming, handsome single dad but is this a classic case of ‘it looks too good to be true’? Everything takes a dark turn after Anna witnesses a gruesome murder but the real question is – did she actually?

Who will star in The Woman In The House? Aside from The Good Place’s Kristen Bell starring as the main protagonist, Da Vinci’s Demons’ Tom Riley will star as the handsomely enigmatic new neighbour. Also joining the cast will be Think Like A Man’s Michael Ealy, who is set to play Anna’s ex-husband, Douglas. According to Deadline, Douglas is bookish and pragmatic but still has love for Anna as “their past keeps them from imagining a future together”. Could this be a romantic reconciliation plotline in the making? Mary Holland (Veep), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish) and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Filthy Rich) will also co-star opposite Bell.

The Woman In The House: Michael Ealy will star as Anna's ex-husband, Douglas.

Is there a trailer for The Woman In The House? Unfortunately, Netflix has not released a trailer yet for The Woman In The House but we do know that filming for the series wrapped up in July 2021. We can expect first look images and an official release date announcement to be made soon. Do we have any extra details about The Woman In The House? We do know that Bell has been taking research for her role seriously. Very seriously it seems, judging by the mound of books she posed with on Instagram back in October 2020:

Captioning the picture with: “Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman In The House, coming soon.” We spy many a psychological, female-led thriller in the book piles and are sure Bell’s literary research will pull through in her character, Anna. When will The Woman In The House be available to watch? Netflix is yet to announce an official release date, but we can expect the series to hit the platform sometime in early 2022.

