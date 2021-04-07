Here’s what you need to know. What is This Is A Robbery all about? The docuseries recounts how “legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston,” during St.Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990. Now, some three decades later, the case remains unsolved… and that’s where you come in.

You may also like Netflix’s most important true crime documentaries, from Unsolved Mysteries to The Family Next Door

Is there a trailer for This is a Robbery? The trailer starts off with a bang, dropping the bombshell that there is a $10 million reward up for grabs if anyone can provide information on the whereabouts of the looted art. And you better believe that it’s a wild two-minute ride from there. Check it out:

What is the true story behind This is a Robbery? In the early hours of 18 March 1990, two men posing as police officers responding to a call, walked into the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum in Boston. Once inside, they calmly tied up the museum guards that let them in and made off with 13 works of art. Despite the efforts of the FBI and countless private investigators, the robbery – which has long been attributed to the Irish mob – remains unsolved, with many suspects and witnesses turning up dead. And yes, you better believe that the unrecovered artworks are incredibly highly prized: indeed, the stolen works include the only Rembrandt seascape in existence. How many episodes is This is a Robbery comprised of? The docuseries – made by the team who produced The Irishman, by the way – is a four-part extravaganza.

You may also like Netflix in April 2021: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

When will This is a Robbery be available for streaming? Viewers can catch the limited series on Netflix from 7 April.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy