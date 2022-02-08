The long-awaited BBC adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt is finally here, people. Airing tonight at 9pm on BBC One, the seven-part drama is based on the Adam Kay bestselling novel of the same name and, like the book, weaves hilarity into every scene – making it a true rollercoaster ride of emotions. One minute, we’re trying to get some sleep in a car and the next, we’re pushing a woman in labour into a service lift the size of a narrow door. From the first few minutes of the premiere episode, chaos is the name of the game.

As Kay (played by Skyfall’s Ben Whishaw) storms through corridors and speaks to patients, you’re watching it with the same anticipation as if you too were stomping through the hallways with him. There’s not a minute to be spared, something that becomes increasingly apparent from the first scenes where Kay has to wash encrusted blood off of his body in a staffroom sink. It’s all fast-paced but in the best possible way – not in the high-octane nature we come to expect of crime dramas or thrillers, but in the very real way that NHS doctors and nurses have to think on their feet at all times.

Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay in BBC's This Is Going To Hurt.

It’s the main reason why you can’t tear your eyes away from the drama for even a moment. While the drama does a great job of highlighting the overwork of junior doctors, lack of funding and even dealing with patient-doctor prejudice, the whole topical first episode underlines one important thing in particular – that NHS staff really don’t have the luxury that many of us do to entertain a social life, maintain relationships, eat balanced meals or sleep.

It’s something that was brought to the fore with the pandemic but has since fallen to the wayside in terms of public consciousness. We know that medical professionals should be cherished and that they do hard work but when it’s staring you in the face – or should we say when Kay is talking to you directly, breaking the fourth wall of the series – it’s harder to ignore. When there are babies to deliver, new staff to train and your own thoughts to manage, priorities have to be flexible and subject to change. In one scene, Kay speaks on the phone to his partner Greg (Tom Durant-Pritchard) before apologising as he needs to go back to the ward. You’d expect Greg to be annoyed but instead, he states: “This is the longest call we’ve had in months, I was starting to get bored.”

BBC's This Is Going To Hurt airs tonight at 9pm.

How do you juggle your personal life with working on a hectic labour ward? Spoiler alert: you don’t. Even when Kay manages to tear himself away for a best friend’s stag do, he’s quickly pulled back to the labour ward because of the lack of staff. It’s something his partner expects – and as a viewer, we knew it was bound to happen – but even so, leaves an embittered Kay trudging through the ward. You realise he’s mirroring a robot; running on empty and working in an automatic way. In one scene, he goes into a room with a screaming mother and the next minute, he leaves the room with a newborn baby and a happy couple left in his wake. Even Kay – who seems to be working to a high standard almost seamlessly – isn’t ever far away from mistakes and this is demonstrated in the episode’s most harrowing scene. The woman that has been asking for help through the day – and been turned away by Kay – is now back and in placental abruption.

BBC's This Is Going To Hurt is set to be the standout drama of the year.

What ensues is a life-saving C-section that “any consultant would struggle with”, Mr Lockhart (Alex Jennings) says to Kay after having to step in and help. In the operating theatre, Kay is frozen to the spot, holding a premature baby and being swamped in so much blood that it pools at his clog-clad feet. It’s the show’s first touch-and-go moment, underlining the reality that many overworked doctors face. It’s also in that moment that you realise that although Kay has demonstrated such skill and expertise, he is a junior doctor still with things to learn. Kay has said of the new series – of which he is producer – that: “The pandemic has reminded us quite how hard they work, quite how much they sacrifice and quite how little slack there is in the system, and This Is Going To Hurt really underlines that.”

Even though we know that Kay has said that this series is a “love letter to the NHS”, sometimes you do need to see things on the small screen to drive home a point. While This Is Going To Hurt is a fast-paced, comedic watch in places, it’s also saddeningly realistic and heartfelt – which makes it one of the standout BBC dramas of the year, we say. This Is Going To Hurt airs tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm, with episodes airing consecutively every Tuesday at 9pm.

