The long-awaited BBC One adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt finally aired last night and the internet has been swept up in the raw emotion, humour and accuracy of the new series.

The seven-part drama – based on the Adam Kay bestselling novel of the same name – is produced by Kay and stars Skyfall’s Ben Whishaw as Kay himself.

When we watched it, we were bowled over by the sheer chaos of it all but, like the book, it managed to weave in Kay’s signature wit into every scene.