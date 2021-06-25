As filming wraps on the highly anticipated BBC adaptation of Adam Kay’s bestseller This Is Going To Hurt, first look images of Ben Whishaw in the lead role are released, alongside some very exciting casting news…
The TV adaptation of Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt was already destined for greatness when Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) was announced to be playing Kay in the leading role last year.
For a bestselling book that so masterfully takes us on an emotional rollercoaster of the NHS wards, having us laughing one minute and crying the next, only the voice of Paddington could convey the necessary comedy and pathos to fill Kay’s crocs.
And now, the prognosis is looking even better than before. Not only has the upcoming seven-parter been bumped from BBC Two to BBC One, but first-look images and additional casting news have been revealed – and they might just make your heart skip a beat.
Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve) will be joining Whishaw as Kay’s mother Veronique alongside Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots) as Adam’s boyfriend Harry, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good) as Adam’s best friend Greg.
Meanwhile on the gynaecology and obstetrics ward (known affectionately in the book as Brats and Twats), Whishaw is joined by The Crown’s Alex Jennings as domineering boss Mr Lockhart, and Michele Austin (Meet the Richardsons) as senior midwife Tracy. Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum) plays Kay’s rival Julian, newcomer Ambika Mod joins the ward as new junior doctor Shruti, and Ashley McGuire (It’s A Sin) plays a consultant who spots potential in her.
This Is Going To Hurt has sold over 2.5 million copies and been translated into 37 languages, and it’s easy to see why it resonates around the world. Kay’s hilarious and heartbreaking depiction of life as a junior doctor serves as a stark reminder of the vital role played by the NHS – and the challenges these selfless key workers face every single day.
And following a year that has seen the NHS pushed to absolute breaking point, it cannot be stressed enough how important it is that we never forget that, long after the clapping has stopped…
If you adored the book but have trust issues with TV adaptations, rest assured that you’re in very safe hands. Adam Kay has not only penned the script himself, but is also serving as both creator and executive producer.
What’s more, he’s joined by executive producers including Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone from production company Sister Pictures, who are responsible for bringing us two of the most underrated dark comedy/dramas in recent years: Flowers and Giri/Haji.
The first four episodes are directed by Lucy Forbes (series two of The End Of the F***ing World), with Tom Kingsley (Stath Lets Flats) directing the latter three. Essentially, if you want darkly comic British TV done right, here is your crack team. I mean, really, need we say more at this point?
There’s no transmission date for it yet, but now filming has wrapped, it hopefully won’t be too long a wait now. We’ll keep you posted!
Images: BBC