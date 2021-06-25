The TV adaptation of Adam Kay’s This Is Going To Hurt was already destined for greatness when Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) was announced to be playing Kay in the leading role last year. For a bestselling book that so masterfully takes us on an emotional rollercoaster of the NHS wards, having us laughing one minute and crying the next, only the voice of Paddington could convey the necessary comedy and pathos to fill Kay’s crocs.

And now, the prognosis is looking even better than before. Not only has the upcoming seven-parter been bumped from BBC Two to BBC One, but first-look images and additional casting news have been revealed – and they might just make your heart skip a beat. Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve) will be joining Whishaw as Kay’s mother Veronique alongside Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots) as Adam’s boyfriend Harry, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good) as Adam’s best friend Greg. Meanwhile on the gynaecology and obstetrics ward (known affectionately in the book as Brats and Twats), Whishaw is joined by The Crown’s Alex Jennings as domineering boss Mr Lockhart, and Michele Austin (Meet the Richardsons) as senior midwife Tracy. Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum) plays Kay’s rival Julian, newcomer Ambika Mod joins the ward as new junior doctor Shruti, and Ashley McGuire (It’s A Sin) plays a consultant who spots potential in her.

This Is Going To Hurt: newcomer Ambika Mod joins Ben Whishaw as young junior doctor Shruti

This Is Going To Hurt has sold over 2.5 million copies and been translated into 37 languages, and it’s easy to see why it resonates around the world. Kay’s hilarious and heartbreaking depiction of life as a junior doctor serves as a stark reminder of the vital role played by the NHS – and the challenges these selfless key workers face every single day. And following a year that has seen the NHS pushed to absolute breaking point, it cannot be stressed enough how important it is that we never forget that, long after the clapping has stopped…

