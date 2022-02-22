While the series is told from the perspective of Adam Kay (played by Ben Whishaw), let’s be honest: he’s not the nicest, warmest or friendliest of characters. But arguably, that is all part of the BBC series’ charm. However, several moments need to be taken for Shruti Acharya (played by comedian Ambika Mod). The doe-eyed, soft-spoken and incredibly hardworking Shruti has drifted through the first couple of episodes but starts to come into her own in this most recent instalment of the comedy-drama.

Ambika Mod stars as Shruti in BBC's This Is Going To Hurt.

Shruti, for many people, is the embodiment of what it means to give your all to a career. Her parents aren’t doctors (like Adam’s), she doesn’t live in a spacious apartment with a partner (like Adam) but she works under Adam’s tutelage – much to his evident annoyance. She ambles through the hallways and, when we first meet her in episode one, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s her first day on the ward. In episode three, she still appears to be finding her groove but a domestic violence scenario quickly snaps her into a gear we’ve not yet seen. It’s a serious situation that doctors are primed and trained to deal with – the small red stickers you can put on a patient’s file make it easier to decipher. Shruti can spot the signs and the warning signals, but as ever, Adam brushes her fears to the side. While episode one Shruti may have also ignored her gut instinct, she remains steadfast in trying to uncover the truth and help a pregnant woman in need.

This episode of This Is Going To Hurt sees Shruti dealing with a suspected domestic violence situation.

Shruti’s picked up more people skills and manages to create an environment where the patient feels comfortable enough to confide in her – albeit in the middle of the night as she sleeps. While the drama of the scenario itself is a harrowing one (with an unconcluded and realistically disappointing finish), Shruti stands up for what she thinks is right and tries to help in the best and most professional way she can. “The problem I was worried about is a problem-problem,” she tells Adam when he comes in to rescue her from the hostile situation. But generally, her handling of it all also proves that she’s not a doctor that should be overlooked – she has valid thoughts and professional know-how just like anyone else on the ward. While Shruti is a bit of a wallflower, her character is incredibly relatable for many. She’s a young, South Asian woman who is from a working class, immigrant family that don’t quite understand what she does for a living, but are proud nonetheless.

Ambika Mod stars as Shruti in BBC's This Is Going To Hurt.

The phone calls she takes with her mum are snapshots of normality that many can attest to doing but the snippets of dry humour that she treats us to – like telling her mum that all nine babies she’s delivered have been named after her – show that she’s a character in her own right and not just a shadow of Adam’s. Within Shruti, there’s a bit of all of us. She’s opinionated but doesn’t want to be overbearing. She wants to sit back and learn but is also afraid of taking on too much responsibility because of the very real-life consequences being a doctor can have. She’s dedicated all her time to her work but has completely forfeited her personal life in the process. And when given the opportunity to excel, she shines but advocating for her time, space and boundaries at work proves hard to do – something we can all sympathise with. While Shruti is also struggling with taking her work home with her and living with the weight of compassion fatigue, her character has undoubtedly resonated with many fans of the series:

Ambika Mod has cemented herself as a breakout actor to watch:

And I think we’re all united by the fact that, most of the time, all we want to do is reach out and give Shruti a big hug:

The third episode of This Is Going To Hurt airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One. The series is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy