From the moment we first heard that the BBC would be adapting Adam Kay’s hilarious and heartbreaking bestseller This Is Going To Hurt into a seven-part TV series, we knew we were in for a treat. Flash forward many months later, however, and we’re even more excited for the series to drop – thanks in no small part to the chaotic and mischievous trailer which dropped yesterday (21 January). While the clip opens with Kay (played by Skyfall’s Ben Whishaw) sitting quietly at the bedside of an incubated newborn, it doesn’t take long before things get crazy.

After informing us that he’s currently working in ‘obs and gynae’ (while wearing a blood-soaked jumper, no less), we see Kay tackle the day-to-day challenges of life as a junior doctor in the NHS – and it’s a lot to take in. “You’re generally sailing the ship alone – a ship that’s massive and on fire and no one’s had the time to teach you how to sail,” Kay’s voiceover informs us, as he goes about delivering numerous babies, changing out of endless amounts of dirty scrubs and trying to meet the demands of his ever-buzzing on-call alarm. We also get a glimpse of newcomer Ambika Mod in her role as new junior doctor Shruti as she walks into the department’s waiting area, only to be met with an overwhelming number of patients waiting to be seen.

If one thing’s for sure, the trailer presents the same kind of chaotic, tongue-in-cheek energy we loved in Kay’s book – and we can’t wait to see the full series when it comes to our screens. The good news? You don’t have long to wait. Alongside dropping the trailer, the BBC also confirmed yesterday that the series is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 8 February, so make sure to mark your calendars. To find out more about the series – including the full cast list – you can check out our previous article.

